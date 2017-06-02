Asus readies a trio of FreeSync-infused ROG Strix displays

Here at TR, we've made no secret of our love for gaming on variable-refresh-rate monitors. We're always pleased, then, when new FreeSync or G-Sync displays are introduced into the market. Today, Asus is adding three new gamer-oriented displays to its ROG lineup, and all of them support AMD's FreeSync tech.

First up is the Strix XG32V, a massive 31.5" IPS display. Its 1800R curvature should help ensure that users won't miss content in the corners when they're sitting up close. The XG32V can refresh its pixels at a 144 Hz rate and sports a resolution of 2560x1440. Some might wonder why such a large display doesn't have a 4K resolution, but as Asus points out, it'd take a fabulously-expensive gaming rig to push that many pixels at the display's maximum refresh rate.

Folks who like some glowing LEDs to go along with their glowing LEDs can match up the Aura Sync lighting on the display with their other ROG gear. For connectivity, the display has a pair of DisplayPort 1.2 inputs, one HDMI 2.0 port, and a handful of USB 3.0 ports.

The Strix XG27V is quite similar to the XG32V, but scaled down for affordability. It's smaller than its brother, but is still a large monitor at 27" and has the same 1800R curvature. The display's resolution is 1920x1080, but it shares the larger model's 144 Hz refresh rate. The list of display inputs includes DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI. This model comes with Aura RGB LEDs, but lacks the ability to sync the lighting configuration with other ROG devices.

Last on the list is an unassuming display with a mighty refresh rate, the XG258. Its 24.5" diagonal size and 1920x1080 resolution won't turn too many heads, but more than a few gamers out there would happily make use of its 240 Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time. The display connects to graphics cards through DisplayPort or HDMI, and has Aura RGB lighting on its stand (though, once again, there's no synchronization functionality).

Asus plans to release the three displays in the third quarter of this year, but hasn't yet announced pricing.