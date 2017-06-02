Thermaltake takes the warp zone from Level 10 to Level 20

Thermaltake's Level 10 compartmentalized case caused a bit of a stir when it was released all the way back in 2010, though we weren't particularly impressed with its usability or acoustics. Much has changed since then in the world of PC enclosures, and the Level 20 concept case the company showed off in Taipei this week reflects many new trends. The company also displayed its MOBA-and-MMO-focuded Nemesis Switch many-buttoned mouse.

We were able to get in close enough to take a few pictures of the Level 20, but details and specifications were few and far between. What we can tell is that the case is divided into sections like its forebear, but the number of compartments has been reduced to three. The main portion holds the motherboard, a cell above it contains the power supply, and the box in the front is mean to hold liquid cooling parts, lighting, and the front panel I/O. The positioning of storage devices remains unclear, but with high-end gaming systems moving to M.2 storage system drives with 2.5" SATA SSDs serving as bulk storage, it's possible that all the drives might reside in the motherboard compartment, or behind it.

The Level 20 appears to hold ATX motherboards and provides mounts to showcase a graphics card parallel the the motherboard. Tom's Hardware says the metal bits are made of aluminum and that the clear panels are made of 5-mm-thick tempered glass. The front panel bears audio jacks, four USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB Type-C port. The mobo section in the demo system appears to have a 240-mm radiator in addition to the larger three-fan radiator in the front section.

The Nemesis Switch mouse is a much more production-ready piece of hardware. The mouse is centered around a Pixart PMW3360 optical sensor surrounded by twelve buttons. The built-in RGB LED lighting can display any of 16.8 million colors, and at least some of the twelve buttons are programmable. Thermaltake touts that the Nemesis Switch uses Omron switches with 50-million-click durability, but we imagine this applies only to the main buttons. The side of the mouse sports an eight-clicker array similar in concept to Corsair's Scimitar MMO mouse.

Thermaltake provided no pricing or availability information for the Level 20 case. The "concept" designation suggests that a final retail product could vary from what was shown at Computex. The company expects the Nemesis Switch mouse to hit store shelves in the third quarter with a retail price of $50.