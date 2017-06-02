Plextor puts 64-layer 3D NAND to good use in the M9Pe SSDs

At this year's Computex, much of the hype and hoopla from Plextor surrounds the M8Se SSD Series that the company's launching this month. Tucked away in the press materials, though, are a few tidbits about an upcoming line of drives, the M9Pe series. Expected later this year, the M9Pe drives will be Plextor's first drives to come with 64-layer 3D NAND flash.

Our colleagues over at AnandTech have the scoop on the M9Pe Series. The TLC flash will reportedly come hot and fresh off of Toshiba's fabrication line, and the drives will use a controller from Marvell. The SSDs will be sold as M.2 gumsticks as well as half-height add-in cards, and should be available in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB capacities. The cooling solution for the add-in cards will be more substantial, and provides a spot for Plextor to maybe strap on some RGB LEDs.

Performance numbers for the drives are preliminary and subject to change, but Plextor told Anandtech that they should hit sequential read speeds up to 3100 MB/s and sequential write speeds in the neighborhood of 2300 MB/s. Plextor reportedly has plans to get these drives to market by the end of 2017, but isn't tipping its hand about pricing just yet.