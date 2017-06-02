Deals of the week: an RX 460 4GB for $100 and more

Greetings, gerbilmen and gerbiladies. The dust is starting to settle at Computex 2017, which means we have a decent opportunity to do our weekly duty and hunt down the best hardware deals on the internet for you. Take a look at what we've found.

We're leading this post with what we think is one of the nicest deals around. If you're looking for an inexpensive graphics card that still packs a decent punch for 1080p gaming, you could do a lot worse than the Gigabyte Radeon RX 460 4GB . This card has a dual-fan cooler and a boost clock of 1212 MHz. It best characteristic, at least today, is the price. Newegg will sell you one for a Benjamin, rounded up: only $99.99. Get'em while they last.



. This card has a dual-fan cooler and a boost clock of 1212 MHz. It best characteristic, at least today, is the price. Newegg will sell you one for a Benjamin, rounded up: only $99.99. Get'em while they last. While we're on the topic of particularly-good deals, here's the Acer K272HUL display . This 27" IPS monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution and despite not being a gaming display, it still has a pretty-decent 4-ms response time. The included stand offers tilt adjustment, and there's a VESA mount available. "What's so special about this?", you might ask. The number on the price tag, of course: only $249.99 at Newegg with the code EMCRGRB35.



. This 27" IPS monitor has a 2560x1440 resolution and despite not being a gaming display, it still has a pretty-decent 4-ms response time. The included stand offers tilt adjustment, and there's a VESA mount available. "What's so special about this?", you might ask. The number on the price tag, of course: only $249.99 at Newegg with the code EMCRGRB35. How about another monitor? Dell is probably my favorite monitor manufacturer. There's a deal today on the Dell S2417DG display . This 24" monitor has a resolution of 2560x1440 (thus, it should be pretty sharp), a whopping 165 Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync VRR tech on tap. Although the S2417DG uses a TN panel, keep in mind that it's a Dell, and reviews everywhere praise its color reproduction. Additional niceties include thin bezels and a fully-adjustable stand. Grab one of these for $399.99 at Newegg. There's a $30 rebate card available, too.



. This 24" monitor has a resolution of 2560x1440 (thus, it should be pretty sharp), a whopping 165 Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync VRR tech on tap. Although the S2417DG uses a TN panel, keep in mind that it's a Dell, and reviews everywhere praise its color reproduction. Additional niceties include thin bezels and a fully-adjustable stand. Grab one of these for $399.99 at Newegg. There's a $30 rebate card available, too. What's that, 256GB and 512GB SSDs? Bah, leave that piddly stuff for the ultrabook crowd. What you really want is a terabyte SSD, like the Adata Ultimate SU800 . This SATA drive offers sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and writes up to 520 MB/s. Drives with 1 TB capacity tend to hew closer to the $300 mark than we'd like, but not this one: only $245.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCSRGRB5.



. This SATA drive offers sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and writes up to 520 MB/s. Drives with 1 TB capacity tend to hew closer to the $300 mark than we'd like, but not this one: only $245.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCSRGRB5. The foundation of any system is not the case or motherboard, as one might immediately think. What you want to start with is a nice, stable power supply. Few can claim those characteristics like the Corsair RM750x . This unit offers 750W of power, fully modular cabling, a big, quiet fan that doesn't even bother to spin up most of the time, and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. It's an awesome PSU, and you can be sure of that because it's me-approved—I have one in this machine I'm typing on. Grab one of these for only $99.99 from Newegg.



. This unit offers 750W of power, fully modular cabling, a big, quiet fan that doesn't even bother to spin up most of the time, and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. It's an awesome PSU, and you can be sure of that because it's me-approved—I have one in this machine I'm typing on. Grab one of these for only $99.99 from Newegg. Small-form-factor PCs are all the rage, and despite the fact that it's pretty easy to pick components for them these days, motherboards still require some careful consideration. With that in mind, we'd like to direct your attention to the ASRock Z270M-ITX/ac . This Mini-ITX offering packs two Intel-powered Ethernet ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and six SATA ports instead of the usual two. There's even an M.2 slot crammed in there. All this gear usually runs you up a pretty penny, but not in this case: a mere $109.00 at Newegg. If you were on the fence about building a mean little machine, then get crackin'.



. This Mini-ITX offering packs two Intel-powered Ethernet ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and six SATA ports instead of the usual two. There's even an M.2 slot crammed in there. All this gear usually runs you up a pretty penny, but not in this case: a mere $109.00 at Newegg. If you were on the fence about building a mean little machine, then get crackin'. A good number of our gerbils have praised the build quality of Phanteks' enclosures. That recommendation is as good as any in our book, and we have a deal that's quite apropos. The Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case is a sleek, subtle enclosure has an enormous acrylic side panel and can take in motherboards up to E-ATX size. The case has room for 360-mm radiators at the front and top, and another 120-mm unit at the rear. Graphics cards as long as 16.5" (42 cm) and CPU coolers as tall as 7.6" (19.4 cm) will easily fit in, too. Newegg is selling this case for only $84.99 if you use promo code EMCRGRB23, and there's a $15 rebate card available on top of that.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.