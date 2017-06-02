Google confirms that Chrome will integrate an ad blocker in 2018

A little over a month ago, the internet started buzzing with rumors that Google would bake ad-blocking right into its Chrome browser. A new post on Google's blog, written by the company's Senior VP of Ads & Commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy, confirms that selective ad-blocking is coming to Chrome early next year.

Most websites, including ours, are funded at least in part through advertising. Some sites also use more intrusive ads than others. Intrusive ads include auto-playing audio, videos with sound, countdown timers, and pop-ups—among many other variants. Google believes these intrusive ads cause users to install ad-blocking software. Therefore, the company believes that if the obnoxious ads are eliminated, users won't go to the Chrome Store for the latest across-the-board ad-blocking browser add-on. To this end, Google joined the Coalition for Better Ads, a body that also includes Facebook and Reuters, among other organizations.

Ramaswamy says the company "plan(s) to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018." Put simply, all ads on pages containing any non-compliant advertising will be blocked by Chrome's built-in ad blocker. Whether this move will actually result in the desired effect is something to be seen.

The post also announced Funding Choices, a new program that extends the company's earlier Contributor service. Sites that choose to participate in Funding Choices can display a personalized message to users of ad-blocking software and offer them a choice to enable ads for the site or make microtransaction-like per-page payments through the user's Google Contributor pass.