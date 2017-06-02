Cryorig and Lian Li team up for the Taku desktop case

Cryorig first showed off the Taku mini-ITX PC case at Computex last year. The Taku has wide, low-profile rectangular design that allows the box to pull double-duty as a monitor stand while its angular wooden legs lifts it high enough to stow a full-size 104-key keyboard underneath when not in use. The case has yet to hit retail, but fans of boutique mini-ITX chassis can now put their money where their mouths are by backing Cryorig and Lian Li's Kickstarter campaign.

PC components mount to an internal tray that slides out the front of the main aluminum shell. There's room for a mini-ITX motherboard and a graphics card up to 11" long (or 28 cm) that is mounted parallel next to the motherboard thanks to the included PCIe riser board. CPU coolers and memory must be no taller than 1.9" (4.8 cm). A pair of 2.5" storage devices and a single 3.5" hard drive can flank any M.2 storage users tack onto their choice of motherboard. SFX and SFX-L power supplies can fit into the back of the chassis.

Cryorig says the sliding component tray includes plenty of tie-downs and covers for tidy cable management. The company notes that says the top of the case is sturdy enough to support monitors that weigh as much as 33 lbs (15 kg). That top panel also incudes two slots to bring thin cords like USB charging cables out the top of the chassis.

The case's exterior is uncluttered and contains no viewing windows. The front panel contains only an LED-illuminated power button. The audio jacks and pair of USB 3.0 ports have been relegated to the Taku's side panel in the name of tidiness. The chassis measures 5.5" tall, 22.4" wide, and 12.2" deep (14 cm x 57 cm x 31 cm), and tips the scales at 11.7 lbs. (5.3 kg). Since the chassis is unusually wide for a Mini-ITX enclosure, ATX and EPS power cables will be included in the package.

Cryorig and its manufacturing partner Lian Li offer the Taku in several color combinations at various price points on the Kickstarter page. Should the project be funded, the amount of $300 nets a unit with a white front panel, silver exterior, and light oak legs. More exotic combinations, such as a $395 white, red, and aluminum combination are also available. If 1000 units are sold through Kickstarter, all units will ship with Cryorig's low-profile C7 cooler, which retails for $30. The project launched on May 28, and in the intervening five days reached $19,500 of its stated $100,000 funding goal. Assuming the campaign meets that goal, deliveries are expected in September. Cryorig and Lian Li promise a two-year warranty on the Taku.