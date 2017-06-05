Intel 15.45.19.4678 IGP driver supports Prey and Tekken 7

Those of you gaming on Intel graphics—perhaps on the move—will be happy to know that the company has a new driver out today with performance improvements in Prey, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, World of Warcraft: Legion, and a handful of other big titles. Even if you're not gaming, you should probably update to the new 15.45.19.4670 driver thanks to "important security enhancements" when using the IGPs in Skylake and Kaby Lake processors.

Intel is pretty vague about what those enhancements may be. It does go on to say that this driver supports the newly-released Tekken 7 and the upcoming Dirt 4, as well as the aforementioned games. This driver also improves performance in The Division and For Honor, and resolves a bug that was causing extremely long load times in Star Wars: Battlefront, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Battlefield 1.

Further bugs bashed in the updated driver include video stuttering in Battlefield 1, audio cut-outs in Skyrim Special Edition, audio issues when using a single display over USB Type-C, and "stability improvements" when using Miracast. Intel also says that Netflix playback should be improved, and that overclocked IGPs should be a little more stable. Finally, the DX9 driver for Windows 10 got some love and should no longer cause artifacting in Unigine benchmarks or apps with D3D9 overlays.

As with any driver, there are still a few creepy crawlies hanging around. Intel notes that Euro Truck Simulator 2, Fallout 4, Guild Wars 2, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Guilty Gear Xrd, Titanfall 2, and "some DX9 games" might still show artifacts or incorrect graphics. The Division and Batman: The Telltale Series may crash or hang, while PowerDVD on Windows 10 may not show 3D video correctly. HDCP may not work properly after video standby when using a Type-C to HDMI adapter.

You can pick up the new driver at Intel's download site, or from a link in the forum post announcing the release. If you go to the download site, Intel cautions users to ignore the notice that "a newer version of this software is available." Folks actively gaming on Intel hardware should check out Intel's gaming site for tweaks and hints on getting games running smoothly on the integrated adapters.