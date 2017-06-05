Intel SSD DC P4501 drives go easy on the juice

Intel's Optane SSD DC P4800X is an interesting product, but Intel and Micron's 3D Xpoint non-volatile storage technology isn't meant to reach every part of the storage market. The company's new datacenter-oriented SSD DC P4501s utilize Intel's next-generation NVMe controller in conjunction with 3D TLC flash to reach smaller form factors and power envelopes compared to most many server SSDs.

The DC P4501s are available in 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB capacities. As is often the case, performance varies with the amount of storage on hand. The smallest model's peak sequential read speed is 2500 MB/s, while its bigger brothers reach peaks of 3200 MB/s. Sequential writes vary substantially, ranging from 300 MB/s for the 500 GB drive all the way up to 900 MB/s for the 4 TB model. Random read IOPS range from 146,000 to 362,000 depending on capacity, and random write IOPS go from 16,200 on the smallest drive to 46,700 on the largest. Endurance ratings range from 650 TB written on the entry-level 500 GB units up to 5000 TB on the 4 TB version.

Intel offers nearly all the DC P4501 drives in both the 2.5" U.2 and M.2 form factors, though the largest variant is only available as a U.2 drive. According to Anandtech, this is Intel's first NVMe datacenter SSD to fit into these formats. The site also says that the new drives perform better than Intel's older DC P4500 and DC P4600 drives models, despite using just 12 channels of 3D TLC NAND instead of the old drives' 18 channels of planar MLC flash. Power consumption is listed as under 5W when idle, and up to 12.5W under load.

Intel did not provide pricing or availability information for the SSD DC P4501 drives, but gerbils in the market for these probably don't get them through retail channels anyway. All the drives are covered by a five-year warranty.