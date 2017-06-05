Apple takes the iMac Pro with Xeons and Radeon Vega graphics

Mac power users have been clamoring for a wholly modern Mac of late, and Apple gave them an enormous tease today during its WWDC keynote. The iMac Pro takes Apple's 5K iMac chassis and crams it full of workstation-class hardware.

CPU duties will be handled by what sounds like eight-core, 10-core, and even 18-core versions of Intel's presumably upcoming Skylake Xeons. Graphics power will come courtesy of AMD's Radeon Vega graphics chip with up to 16GB of VRAM on board. The truly insatiable will be able to add 128GB of ECC RAM and 4TB of PCIe SSD storage to their iMac Pros, as well.

All that computing power needs copious interconnect bandwidth to communicate with the outside world, and Apple is delivering with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a built-in 10Gb Ethernet NIC. The machine will be VESA-mountable, and its space gray finish won't stand out in the subdued lighting of directors' editing bays.

Apple will be introducing the iMac Pro in December with an eight-core Xeon, unspecified Vega graphics hardware, 32GB of ECC RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $4999.