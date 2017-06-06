Drive-In Movie Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on June 6, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. ECS LIVA Z review: fanless Apollo Lake mini PC @ PC Perspective
  2. Test driving Futuremark's PCMark 10 benchmark @ AnandTech
  3. Asus H110M-A M.2 motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. The best GPU for Ethereum mining–NVIDIA and AMD Tested @ Legit Reviews
  5. Reviews–Corsair TX850M (2017) 850W @ JonnyGuru
  6. Nixeus EDG 27 IPS Freesync 144Hz gaming monitor review @ HotHardware
  7. Biostar X370GTN ITX AM4 motherboard review @ Hardware Canucks
  8. ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero Ryzen motherboard review @ HardOCP
  9. Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 AORUS 11 Gbps review @ Guru3D
  10. Linksys WRT3200ACM Tri-Stream router reviewed @ Fudzilla
  11. Asus ROG Strix B350-F Gaming review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. How Iain Banks' The Player of Games got it all wrong @ Quarter To Three
  2. BattleTech is the mech game I've always wanted @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. SteamVR is coming to Mac—and Apple says it will actually work @ Ars Technica
  4. Super Mario World jailbreak requires no external hardware @ Hack A Day (super impressive)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Formlabs announces a desktop SLS 3D printer @ Hack A Day
  2. Pagani highlights the open sky in Airbus business jet cabin @ New Atlas
  3. Saturday's SpaceX launch carried a surprise payload—a Chinese experiment @ Ars Technica
  4. The DJI Spark is fun, but not the mainstream drone we were promised @ TechCrunch
  5. To the stars by atom bomb: the incredible tale of the top secret Orion Project @ New Atlas

Tech news and culture

  1. Anti-aging start-up is charging thousands of dollars for teen blood @ Slashdot (creepy)
  2. Cable TV "failing" as a business, cable industry lobbyist says @ Ars Technica
  3. Microsoft leak reveals new Windows 10 Workstation Edition for power users @ Slashdot
  4. App thwarts voice hackers using phone's compass @ New Atlas (that's an interesting direction to take)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. What else curd it be? Cheese is top Wisconsin dairy product @ fox6now.com
  2. 'The Cheese Lady' carves cheddar at fair @ sandiegouniontribune.com
  3. Tt eSports Cronos Riing RGB 7.1 headset review @ bit-tech
  4. Bitfenix Shogun case windowed tower (Asus AURA RGB SSD Bays) @ KitGuru
