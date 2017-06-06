Drive-In Movie Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on June 6, 2017
Nom nom?
PC hardware and computing
- ECS LIVA Z review: fanless Apollo Lake mini PC @ PC Perspective
- Test driving Futuremark's PCMark 10 benchmark @ AnandTech
- Asus H110M-A M.2 motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- The best GPU for Ethereum mining–NVIDIA and AMD Tested @ Legit Reviews
- Reviews–Corsair TX850M (2017) 850W @ JonnyGuru
- Nixeus EDG 27 IPS Freesync 144Hz gaming monitor review @ HotHardware
- Biostar X370GTN ITX AM4 motherboard review @ Hardware Canucks
- ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero Ryzen motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 AORUS 11 Gbps review @ Guru3D
- Linksys WRT3200ACM Tri-Stream router reviewed @ Fudzilla
- Asus ROG Strix B350-F Gaming review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- How Iain Banks' The Player of Games got it all wrong @ Quarter To Three
- BattleTech is the mech game I've always wanted @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- SteamVR is coming to Mac—and Apple says it will actually work @ Ars Technica
- Super Mario World jailbreak requires no external hardware @ Hack A Day (super impressive)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Formlabs announces a desktop SLS 3D printer @ Hack A Day
- Pagani highlights the open sky in Airbus business jet cabin @ New Atlas
- Saturday's SpaceX launch carried a surprise payload—a Chinese experiment @ Ars Technica
- The DJI Spark is fun, but not the mainstream drone we were promised @ TechCrunch
- To the stars by atom bomb: the incredible tale of the top secret Orion Project @ New Atlas
Tech news and culture
- Anti-aging start-up is charging thousands of dollars for teen blood @ Slashdot (creepy)
- Cable TV "failing" as a business, cable industry lobbyist says @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft leak reveals new Windows 10 Workstation Edition for power users @ Slashdot
- App thwarts voice hackers using phone's compass @ New Atlas (that's an interesting direction to take)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- What else curd it be? Cheese is top Wisconsin dairy product @ fox6now.com
- 'The Cheese Lady' carves cheddar at fair @ sandiegouniontribune.com
- Tt eSports Cronos Riing RGB 7.1 headset review @ bit-tech
- Bitfenix Shogun case windowed tower (Asus AURA RGB SSD Bays) @ KitGuru