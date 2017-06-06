NZXT wants to BLD a PC for you

The gerbils in TR's comments section always have the answer when it comes to the best selection of PC components, but not everyone wants to do a lot of digging around for information about graphics cards and CPUs when building a gaming system. NZXT's BLD program is intended to make it easier for newcomers to join in the PC gaming fun.

NZXT says it has put together a PC game performance database based on "over 10 million counted and analyzed gaming hours," perhaps recorded using user installations of its CAM PC monitoring utility. Prosepective buyers can enter the names of up to three games they intend to play from NZXT's list of 18 popular titles, along with a choice between $1500, $2000, and $2500 budgets, and the tool will provide benchmark data for a PC that can be built with the specified budget. The user can customize the system somewhat and click the buy button. NZXT says a system will be custom-built and shipped out within 48 hours.

A sample build at the $1500 price point includes an Intel i5-7500 CPU mounted to a Gigabyte B250 motherboard, an MSI GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of onboard memory, 8 GB of 2666 GT/s G.Skill Ripjaws memory, a 275 GB Crucial MX300 SSD, and a 1 TB WD hard drive. Stepping up all the way to the $2500 tier nets a build with an Intel Core i7-7700K CPU atop an Asus Maximus IX Hero motherboard, an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW ACX 3.0 graphics card, 32 GB of G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory, and a 525 GB Crucial MX300 SSD. NZXT support staff indicates that all builds include a Cryorig H7 CPU cooler, and that NZXT-built options will be included in the future.

All of the available configurations at this point in the program use Intel CPus and Nvidia GeForces, though NZXT's support department did say AMD CPUs and graphics cards may be offered in the future. It should go without saying that all systems come in NZXT enclosures.

The listed prices include a $350 line item for labor and shipping costs. Windows 10 Home comes pre-installed, and there's an upgrade option available for Windows 10 Pro. A monitor and peripherals are not included. NZXT backs up the BLD PCs with a two-year warranty.