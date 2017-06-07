Mushkin Armor3D and Triactor3D SSDs hit the third dimension

The 3D NAND revolution continues. Mushkin has two new lines of solid-state drives hitting the shelves, the Reactor Armor3D series and the Triactor 3D series. Both lines of drives employ 3D NAND flash, which offers increased per-die density compared to planar offerings. The Armor3D models use MLC flash, while the Triactor3D lineup works with TLC chips.

Mushkin's Reactor Armor3D line is the successor to the Reactor line of SSDs that took home a TR Recommended award last year. The new line uses Silicon Motion's SM2258 controller attached to 3D MLC flash for extra durability. The Armor3D drives will be available with 240 GB, 480 GB, or 960 GB of storage on tap, and will sell in the trusty 2.5" drive form factor. Sequential read performance is fairly similar to last year's Reactor drives at 565 MB/s. However, the new revisions have improved sequential write speed, at up to 510 MB/s. Random reads max out at 77K IOPS, while random writes can hit 80K IOPS. Part of the Reactor line's appeal was its affordability, and Mushkin promises to keep this line cost-effective.

The Triactor 3D lineup ups the ante on the Reactor Armor3D drives by using 3D TLC flash. The chips in these drives are more dense than the 3D MLC chips found in the Reactor Armor3D, but they're quite similar in performance. The lineup will launch with 512 GB and 1 TB available capacities, though the product pages on Mushkin's website suggest that 256 GB and 2 TB models are on the way. These drives use the same Silicon Motion controller SM2258 as their brothers, and post sequential read speeds up to 565 MB/s and sequential writes up to 525 MB/s. For random operations, the drives can hit read speeds of 85K IOPS and write speeds of 82K IOPS.

Most of these drives have already made their way to Amazon's storefront. From the Reactor Armor3D line, the 960 GB model currently retails for $278, the 480 GB version for $143, and the small 240 GB drive for $83. The 512 GB Triactor 3D sells right now for $149, while the 1 TB version goes for $280.