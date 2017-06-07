Gigabyte overclockers crank the knobs on a Core i7 to 7.5 GHz

Gigabyte wasted no time getting to the business of overclocking after the introduction of Intel's Core-X CPUs and the accompanying X299 platform at Computex last week. The motherboard manufacturer's in-house overclocker HiCookie and his five-person team spent the hours of the show rocketing an Intel Core i7-7740K past 7.5 GHz and setting four new 3DMark records.

The team used liquid helium at -220° C, a Corsair AX 1500i power supply, and one of the Gigabyte's own X299-SOC Champion motherboards to set the records. The 7.5 GHz CPU clock speed record was achieved using a Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB 4333 MT/s memory kit, while the 3DMark records were set using G.Skill's Trident Z 3600C17 memory modules and a pair of Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards.

The CPU clock speed record is the headline news, but the team also set records of 356,678 points in 3DMark03, 737,222 in Aquamark, 71,928 in 3DMark06 with one GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, and 71,176 in 3DMark06 with two GTX 1080 Ti cards.