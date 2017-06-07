Flir One and One Pro cameras are ready to take the heat

The latest versions of Flir's One thermal imaging add-on for iPhones and Android smartphones become available for pre-order today. If you need a refresher, we're talking about the updated One as well as the all-new One Pro that were announced during CES this year. These camera attachments combine images from a regular visible-light camera with data from an infrared sensor to create detailed photos that include heatmap data.

The updated Flir One offers unchanged thermal imaging performance versus the prior generation, using a 80x60 thermal sensor and a 1440x1080 visual camera. The Android version now hooks up to phones using a USB Type-C connection with adjustable length, though. There's also an all-new control app for both Android and iOS. Since the Flir One is essentially the same camera as the 2015 version, the price on that model has come down a bit.

Meanwhile, the Flir One Pro quadruples the resolution of the camera's thermal sensor to 160x120. That means you'll see more detail in pictures and improved accuracy for thermal monitoring. The One Pro also unlocks more advanced options in the Flir app, like the ability to snap photos in pure visual or pure thermal mode, or monitor multiple points in an image for thermal data. The graph above has the full list of differences.

You can pre-order the Flir One Pro for $400, or the regular Flir One for just $200 at the company's website. Flir expects pre-orders to start shipping by the end of this month.