Best Friends Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:30 PM on June 8, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Logitech G413: the affordable mechanical gaming keyboard @ PC Perspective
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme review @ Tom's Hardware
- ASRock Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- Phanteks Enthoo Evolv mATX tempered glass case review @ Think Computers
- Galax GTX 1070 Katana: single-slot graphics @ TechSpot
- Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Review: Philips Brilliance BDM4037UW @ Hexus
- Asus ROG Maximus IX Extreme review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Arms review: Nintendo reinvents the fighting game and it's brilliant @ Ars Technica
- Backwards compatibility on Xbox One is 98.5% wasted effort @ Quarter To Three
- The state of Switch heading into E3 2017 @ Polygon
- Premature Evaluation: Production Line @ Rock Paper Shotgun (on my radar, but in the genre that seems too much like actual work)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Self-lubricating fish lips key to enjoying coral cuisine @ New Atlas
- Reading bingo balls with microcontrollers @ Hack A Day
- Build plate stack feeds 3D printer for continuous printing possibilities @ New Atlas
- FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera Review @ AnandTech
- Hack A Day vehicular duo: steam-power bike & solar-powered bulldozer
Tech news and culture
- TSA may recommend stowing laptops in cargo for US domestic flights @ Slashdot
- SpaceX will launch secretive X-37B spaceplane's next mission @ Slashdot
- Internet cameras have hard-coded password that can't be changed @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- There's a pizza cheese empire, and you've probably never heard of it @ marketplace.org
- Gamemax Polaris (RGB tempered glass) gaming PC case @ KitGuru
- Patriot Viper V770 mechanical RGB keyboard @ TechPowerUp