Best Friends Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:30 PM on June 8, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech G413: the affordable mechanical gaming keyboard @ PC Perspective
  2. Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. ASRock Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. Phanteks Enthoo Evolv mATX tempered glass case review @ Think Computers
  5. Galax GTX 1070 Katana: single-slot graphics @ TechSpot
  6. Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Review: Philips Brilliance BDM4037UW @ Hexus
  8. Asus ROG Maximus IX Extreme review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Arms review: Nintendo reinvents the fighting game and it's brilliant @ Ars Technica
  2. Backwards compatibility on Xbox One is 98.5% wasted effort @ Quarter To Three
  3. The state of Switch heading into E3 2017 @ Polygon
  4. Premature Evaluation: Production Line @ Rock Paper Shotgun (on my radar, but in the genre that seems too much like actual work)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Self-lubricating fish lips key to enjoying coral cuisine @ New Atlas
  2. Reading bingo balls with microcontrollers @ Hack A Day
  3. Build plate stack feeds 3D printer for continuous printing possibilities @ New Atlas
  4. FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera Review @ AnandTech
  5. Hack A Day vehicular duo: steam-power bike & solar-powered bulldozer

Tech news and culture

  1. TSA may recommend stowing laptops in cargo for US domestic flights @ Slashdot
  2. SpaceX will launch secretive X-37B spaceplane's next mission @ Slashdot
  3. Internet cameras have hard-coded password that can't be changed @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. There's a pizza cheese empire, and you've probably never heard of it @ marketplace.org
  2. Gamemax Polaris (RGB tempered glass) gaming PC case @ KitGuru
  3. Patriot Viper V770 mechanical RGB keyboard @ TechPowerUp
