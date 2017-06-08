Logitech G233 and G433 headsets are designed for everyday life

Logitech says that its latest G233 Prodigy and G433 7.1 wired gaming headsets are designed for everyday life, and their detachable boom microphones, comfort-first design and materials choices, and multi-device compatibility bear out this claim. Both models also sport detachable cables that allow the headsets to easily work with mobile devices, game consoles, or PCs.

Both models appear to share the same basic design and use 1.6" (40 mm) drivers that should deliver decent bass response. Nominal impedance is set at 32Ω. Three different cables come in the box: a 4.9' (1.5 m) cable with an in-line microphone and a control module for use with a mobile phone or music player. A second 6.6' (2 m) cable is intended for use with a game console, omitting the microphone but retaining the controls. The third cable splits the four-pole 1/8" (3.5 mm) mini-jack into separate microphone and headphone plugs for use with a PC.

The fancier G433 7.1 also includes a USB DAC with support for DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound virtualization. The sound output falls back to stereo sound when used with mobile devices and game consoles, though. Logitech lists system requirements for the surround audio as Windows 7 or newer. This model also has a unique finish with ear cups fully enclosed in mesh cloth, and comes with a couple extra goodies—namely, a carrying bag and an extra set of ear cups.

Logitech backs the $80 G233 Prodigy and the $100 G433 7.1 gaming headsets with a two-year warranty. The G233 comes in a single black-and-blue color scheme, while the G433 7.1 is available in solid black, red, blue, or a Best Buy-exclusive blue camo pattern. Both headsets are scheduled to ship later this month.