LG debuts seven IPS business monitors for InfoComm 2017

The ride never ends, gerbils. Fresh from Computex, we now turn our eyes toward next week's E3 event in Los Angeles, as well as the simultaneous InfoComm 2017 exhibition in Orlando. LG is one of the "supporting partners" of InfoComm, so naturally the company is debuting a number of monitors (PDF) at the show. The highlights are a trio of 4K monitors intended to maximize desktop workspace, and a quartet of business-oriented 1080p displays.

Starting off at the top, we have the 43MU79. This is a massive 43" IPS display in 3840x2160 resolution. Most of the specifications of this display are about what you expect for a nice IPS monitor. LG says the 43MU79's "typical" brightness is 350 cd/m², which we take to most likely mean "maximum." The display ends up with a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and an 8-ms gray-to-gray response time.

The point of this monitor would seem to be its significant quantity of inputs and picture-in-picture modes. The 43MU79 has four HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort connection, and a USB Type-C port. You can use the included remote control to set up the monitor in side-by-side or four-way picture-in-picture mode. Thanks to those capabilities, LG suggests the 43MU79 could replace a four-monitor array. The USB Type-C port supports DisplayPort alternate mode, and it also can deliver up to 7.5W to charge a smartphone.

Compared to its bigger brother, the 32UM99 is a step down in terms of screen size, but should be an improvement in terms of image quality. The product page isn't up for this model yet so we don't have all the details, but LG says the 32" 3840x2160 display meets the HDR10 standard for high-dynamic-range content. The monitor can hit a maximum brightness of 550 cd/m². LG also says the 32UM99 can reproduce 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. This monitor is likely targeted at Mac users, as it exclusively takes a USB Type-C input.

LG will also be showing the 27MU58 at InfoComm. This monitor is a 27" model again in 3840x2160 resolution. This display seems rather similar to my own 24UD58, albeit it comes in 27" size. They're so similar that its pictures on LG's site are actually of the 27UD58. The new 27MU58 offers a 3840x2160 resolution at a 60 Hz refresh rate and with a 5-ms response time. Maximum brightness should hit 250 cd/m², while static contrast ratio is listed as 1000:1. LG says this display supports FreeSync, a curious note for a business-oriented monitor. Workers can hook up to the 27MU58P using a pair of HDMI 2.0 jacks or a DisplayPort connection.

Finally, the last four monitors LG will be showing at InfoComm 2017 are no-frills business offerings. The 27BK55 and 24BK55 can affix a mini-PC (like an Intel NUC) on their backs without needing an additional bracket. Meanwhile, the 27BK75 and 24BK75 have a DisplayPort output and support display chaining with up to four monitors. Combined with their bezel-less design, this could make the BK75s the perfect monitors for creating an endless wall of displays.

All four of the above monitors share the same essential specifications: 1920x1080 resolution, 250 cd/m² maximum brightness, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and response time of 5 ms. For input duties, you get a DVI port, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort connection on all models, although the BK55 monitors also have a VGA input. All four models also include USB hubs, with two downstream ports on the BK55s and four on the BK75s. Lastly, they all include built-in speakers.

LG says the 32UM99 will be available later this year, but the 43MU79, the 27MU58P, and the BK-series monitors are all available now. Indeed, we found them over at the 'egg. That massive 43" display goes for $957 from the Newegg Marketplace, and the Freesync -equipped 27" asks $399. Meanwhile, the 27BK75 costs $352, its 24" sibling a bit less at $280, the 27BK55 goes for $285, and the 24BK55 is just $205. Some of those prices are sale prices ending on Monday, act quickly if you think you might want one of these monitors.