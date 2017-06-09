Samsung announces the first FreeSync 2 displays

The ranks of gaming monitors with quantum-dot-enhanced LED backlighting has grown a bit today with Samsung's CHG70 and CHG90 displays. The new monitors are the first FreeSync 2-compliant displays, meaning that they support HDR, wide color gamuts, and the ability to communicate those characteristics to the host display adapter. All of these screens use VA panels with 1800R curvatures.

Samsung will offer up CHG70 displays in 27" and 31.5" sizes, both sporting 2560x1440 resolutions. The big-daddy 49" CHG90 has a 3840x1080 32:9 aspect ratio that's similar to a pair of 1920x1080 monitors next to each other, minus the pesky bezels in the middle. All three models have the same 144 Hz refresh rate. Both CHG70 models have one DisplayPort and a pair of HDMI inputs, while the CHG90 adds a mini-DisplayPort to that mix.

Response time is touted at 1 ms (MPRT), with 178° viewing angles, 600 cd/m² brightness, and support for over a billion colors all around. Contrast ratios were not provided. All three models include built-in USB 3.0 hubs, audio jacks, and height-adjustable stands. Additional adjustments include tilt and swivel, and the smaller, lighter CHG70 models can also pivot into portrait mode. As for that HDR support, Samsung claims 125% coverage of the sRGB color space and 95% of DCI-P3.

FreeSync 2 requires support for HDR, wide color gamuts, and the Low Framerate Compensation technology that was left optional in the original FreeSync specification. FreeSync 2 certification is a much higher bar to cross than the original version, so FreeSync and FreeSync 2 displays will coexist for the foreseeable future. The required support for Low Framerate compensation alone makes FreeSync 2 certification a noteworthy feature for owners of compatible AMD graphics cards.

Samsung did not provide pricing or availability information for the CHG70 and CHG90 displays, though the HDR support, quantum LED panel, and high refresh rates all suggest premium pricing.