GeForce 382.53 drivers pave the way for Dirt 4

New games are hitting shelves and older ones are going on sale? Must be summertime. Nvidia's staying one step ahead of the market with with its Game Ready 382.53 drivers, which pack optimizations for the recently-launched Dirt 4 and the upcoming Nex Machina.

The Dirt franchise shouldn't need too much in the way of introduction, as it's been serving up rally-style racing since 1998. In addition to a massive garage of vehicles, different gameplay modes, and diverse settings, Dirt 4 also includes a tool that players can use to procedurally generate their own stages with just a few clicks. Nex Machina, on the other hand, is an '80s-arcade-style shooter with an intriguing voxel-based graphics engine. That title is due out on June 20.

The new drivers also add SLI profiles and fix a few outstanding issues. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Little Nightmares, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and Transformers Online are all getting the SLI treatment. There's a welcome fix, too—enabling Fast Sync should not longer cause v-sync to be disabled in some games. Open issues include errors or crashing that may occur when using Firefox with Nvidia drivers, and random memory errors when playing Mass Effect: Andromeda with a GTX 1080 Ti.

The full release notes for the 382.53 drivers are available here. Users can either grab the release through the GeForce Experience app, or download the drivers directly.