Deals of the week: mass storage, RAM, and peripherals

Good afternoon, gerbils and gerbilettes. It's a beautiful day outside—sunny and fair, with only faint wisps of clouds. Even still, I am here laboring intensively for just for you. The journey through online storefronts was arduous, but we have a selection of goods for your new (or existing) setup. You better appreciate this, and buy something!

Since storage deals are the highlight of the day, we're going to kick off with drives. Out of pure coincidence, today's spinners are all made by Seagate. The first one is the Seagate Ironwolf 8 TB NAS drive. This 7200 RPM drive has a huge 256 MB cache, vibration sensors, and is covered by a three-year warranty. You can buy one of these for only $249.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCSRGRG4. That price works out to only $31.25 a terabyte of fast storage.



Eight terabytes not good enough? How about twelve, in the form of two times six? Newegg's running a combo deal on two Seagate IronWolf 6 TB drives. You can get the pair for $369.94. That's $50 off the drives' usual combined price.



If you prefer your mass storage outside your computer, that's okay too. You can have a Seagate Expansion 8 TB USB 3.0 hard drive . This drive has no frills, and that's just fine, seeing as it's priced at only $169.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCRGRJ36. Back-of-the-envelope math works out to $21.25 per terabyte. Wow.



Next up is RAM. There are no fancy high-speed kits today, but there are sweet deals nonetheless. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB kit with two 16 GB DIMMs clocked at 2400 MT/s is going for $202.99 at Newegg. If you were looking for a big chunk of affordable RAM, that's your ticket.



Ryzen owners have to choose their RAM with a little more care, and some companies are offering a hand by labeling which kits are optimized for those systems. Take a look at the Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB kit with two 8 GB DIMMs at 2400 MT/s. These sticks runs on only 1.2 V, making it an ideal choice to match with Ryzen CPUs. You can buy the set for $109.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCRGRG32.



Speaking of Ryzen... if you're building an AMD-powered system, you can't really go wrong with the MSI X370 Gaming Pro motherboard . This board has an M.2 slot and both Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports. If you like your graphics cards in pairs, this mobo also supports both SLI and CrossFire. The price is stupid-low: only $119.99 with promo code EMCSRGRJ6 at Newegg, and there's another $20 dangling from a rebate card.



Everyone likes a nice big display, but monitor size tends to be proportional to price. Not for this model, though. The unimaginatively-named LG 29UM69G-B is a 29" ultra-wide monitor with a resolution of 2560x1080. Its IPS panel has a 5-ms response time and supports FreeSync. The input selection includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C connectors. As if all that wasn't enough, the included stand is fully adjustable. You can have one of these displays for $239.99 from Newegg with promo code EMCRGRG23.



Last by no means least, there's sale brewing over at the land of Amazon. The e-tail giant is offering 20% off a wide selection of quality peripherals, including some high-caliber mice and keyboards from Logitech, SteelSeries, and Roccat among others. There are even quality routers and access points, too. Fair warning before you click this link: the deals inside are tempting. You'll need promo code 20OFFE3 to take advantage of the discount.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.