Sewing Machine Day Shortbread

by Colton Westrate — 12:30 PM on June 13, 2017


I'm around sewing machines nearly every day and I still think they work by magic.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Let's talk about mining—cryptocurrency revisited @ PC Perspective
  2. The SilverStone Argon AR07 cooler review: tower cooling on a budget @ AnandTech
  3. Biostar X370GT7 motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. Palette Expert Kit review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Razer Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Palit GTX 1080 Ti Super JetStream 11GB review @ KitGuru
  7. Reviews - Kolink Continuum 1050W @ JonnyGuru
  8. MINIX NEO Z83-4 fanless mini PC review @ HotHardware
  9. Review: EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 @ Hexus
  10. MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GAMING X 4K video card review @ HardOCP
  11. MSI X370 XPower KRAIT Gaming review @ Guru3D
  12. Aorus GeForce GTX 1060 9Gbps review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle unveiled by Ubisoft at E3 2017 @ Nintendo Life
  2. Minecraft to receive its first top-engine visual overhaul since 2010 debut @ Ars Technica
  3. Wot I liked from E3 @ RPS: Age Of Empires Definitive Edition, XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen, State of Decay 2
  4. What could possibly go wrong? New Bubsy announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun (say what you will about the SNES original, I adored it)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Being a friend to man's best friend @ Hack A Day (must be something in my eye...)
  2. The internet of interactive cats @ Hack A Day
  3. Tilt-rotor hexacopter puts a new twist on drone orientation @ New Atlas
  4. Clever animals @ New Atlas: Two-headed space worms, angry birds, smart dogs
  5. Resurrecting extinct species comes with legal issues @ Ars Technica (John Hammond was not available to comment)

Tech news and culture

  1. Andy Rubin's Essential phone announces carrier availability and it's… Sprint @ Ars Technica
  2. How Lego clicked: the super brand that reinvented itself @ Slashdot
  3. Researchers have found a way to root out identity thieves by analyzing their mouse movements with AI @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cheese plate in a cone is perfect for people who need their fix, and need it now @ Mashable
  2. G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32GB DDR4-3600 review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Corsair Glaive RGB gaming mouse review @ TechSpot
