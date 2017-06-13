Sewing Machine Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 12:30 PM on June 13, 2017
I'm around sewing machines nearly every day and I still think they work by magic.
PC hardware and computing
- Let's talk about mining—cryptocurrency revisited @ PC Perspective
- The SilverStone Argon AR07 cooler review: tower cooling on a budget @ AnandTech
- Biostar X370GT7 motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- Palette Expert Kit review @ TechPowerUp
- Razer Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset review @ Legit Reviews
- Palit GTX 1080 Ti Super JetStream 11GB review @ KitGuru
- Reviews - Kolink Continuum 1050W @ JonnyGuru
- MINIX NEO Z83-4 fanless mini PC review @ HotHardware
- Review: EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 @ Hexus
- MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GAMING X 4K video card review @ HardOCP
- MSI X370 XPower KRAIT Gaming review @ Guru3D
- Aorus GeForce GTX 1060 9Gbps review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle unveiled by Ubisoft at E3 2017 @ Nintendo Life
- Minecraft to receive its first top-engine visual overhaul since 2010 debut @ Ars Technica
- Wot I liked from E3 @ RPS: Age Of Empires Definitive Edition, XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen, State of Decay 2
- What could possibly go wrong? New Bubsy announced @ Rock Paper Shotgun (say what you will about the SNES original, I adored it)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Being a friend to man's best friend @ Hack A Day (must be something in my eye...)
- The internet of interactive cats @ Hack A Day
- Tilt-rotor hexacopter puts a new twist on drone orientation @ New Atlas
- Clever animals @ New Atlas: Two-headed space worms, angry birds, smart dogs
- Resurrecting extinct species comes with legal issues @ Ars Technica (John Hammond was not available to comment)
Tech news and culture
- Andy Rubin's Essential phone announces carrier availability and it's… Sprint @ Ars Technica
- How Lego clicked: the super brand that reinvented itself @ Slashdot
- Researchers have found a way to root out identity thieves by analyzing their mouse movements with AI @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cheese plate in a cone is perfect for people who need their fix, and need it now @ Mashable
- G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32GB DDR4-3600 review @ Tom's Hardware
- Corsair Glaive RGB gaming mouse review @ TechSpot