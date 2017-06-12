Intel Core X preorders begin June 19


by Jeff Kampman — 12:26 PM on June 12, 2017

During the pre-show festivities for the PC Gaming Show at E3, Intel revealed the launch date for its Core X series of CPUs. The first Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X chips will go up for preorder Monday, June 19, and shipments will begin "the following week." The products launching at that time range from the four-core, four-thread Core i5-7640K all the way up to the 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X.

Model Base
clock
(GHz)		 Turbo
clock
(GHz)		 Turbo
Boost
Max 3.0
clock
(GHz)		 Cores/
threads		 L3
cache		 PCIe
3.0
lanes		 Memory
support		 TDP Socket

Price
(1K
units)
i9-7980XE -- -- -- 18/36 -- -- -- -- LGA 2066 $1999
i9-7960X 16/32 $1699
i9-7940X 14/28 $1399
i9-7920X 12/24 $1199
i9-7900X 3.3 4.3 4.5 10/20 13.75MB 44 Quad-channel
DDR4-2666		 140W $999
i7-7820X 3.6 4.3 4.5 8/16 11MB 28 $599
i7-7800X 3.5 4.0 NA 6/12 8.25MB Quad-channel
DDR4-2400		 $389
i7-7740X 4.3 4.5 NA 4/8 8MB 16 Dual-channel
DDR4-2666		 112W $339
i5-7640X 4.0 4.2 NA 4/4 6MB $242

Folks with a hunger for more cores will have to wait, however. Intel says the 12-core, 24-thread i9-7920X is expected to begin shipping in August, while the i9-7940X, i9-7960X, and i9-7980XE aren't expected to be available until October. Stay tuned as we learn more from the PC Gaming Show at E3. 

Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options