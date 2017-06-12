Intel Core X preorders begin June 19

During the pre-show festivities for the PC Gaming Show at E3, Intel revealed the launch date for its Core X series of CPUs. The first Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X chips will go up for preorder Monday, June 19, and shipments will begin "the following week." The products launching at that time range from the four-core, four-thread Core i5-7640K all the way up to the 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X.
|Model
|Base
clock
(GHz)
|Turbo
clock
(GHz)
|Turbo
Boost
Max 3.0
clock
(GHz)
|Cores/
threads
|L3
cache
|PCIe
3.0
lanes
|Memory
support
|TDP
|Socket
|
Price
|i9-7980XE
|--
|--
|--
|18/36
|--
|--
|--
|--
|LGA 2066
|$1999
|i9-7960X
|16/32
|$1699
|i9-7940X
|14/28
|$1399
|i9-7920X
|12/24
|$1199
|i9-7900X
|3.3
|4.3
|4.5
|10/20
|13.75MB
|44
|Quad-channel
DDR4-2666
|140W
|$999
|i7-7820X
|3.6
|4.3
|4.5
|8/16
|11MB
|28
|$599
|i7-7800X
|3.5
|4.0
|NA
|6/12
|8.25MB
|Quad-channel
DDR4-2400
|$389
|i7-7740X
|4.3
|4.5
|NA
|4/8
|8MB
|16
|Dual-channel
DDR4-2666
|112W
|$339
|i5-7640X
|4.0
|4.2
|NA
|4/4
|6MB
|$242
Folks with a hunger for more cores will have to wait, however. Intel says the 12-core, 24-thread i9-7920X is expected to begin shipping in August, while the i9-7940X, i9-7960X, and i9-7980XE aren't expected to be available until October. Stay tuned as we learn more from the PC Gaming Show at E3.
|Pre-ordering PC hardware is just as dumb as pre-ordering PC software. Just don't do it.
|+31