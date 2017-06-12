Intel Core X preorders begin June 19

During the pre-show festivities for the PC Gaming Show at E3, Intel revealed the launch date for its Core X series of CPUs. The first Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X chips will go up for preorder Monday, June 19, and shipments will begin "the following week." The products launching at that time range from the four-core, four-thread Core i5-7640K all the way up to the 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-7900X.

Model Base

clock

(GHz) Turbo

clock

(GHz) Turbo

Boost

Max 3.0

clock

(GHz) Cores/

threads L3

cache PCIe

3.0

lanes Memory

support TDP Socket Price

(1K

units) i9-7980XE -- -- -- 18/36 -- -- -- -- LGA 2066 $1999 i9-7960X 16/32 $1699 i9-7940X 14/28 $1399 i9-7920X 12/24 $1199 i9-7900X 3.3 4.3 4.5 10/20 13.75MB 44 Quad-channel

DDR4-2666 140W $999 i7-7820X 3.6 4.3 4.5 8/16 11MB 28 $599 i7-7800X 3.5 4.0 NA 6/12 8.25MB Quad-channel

DDR4-2400 $389 i7-7740X 4.3 4.5 NA 4/8 8MB 16 Dual-channel

DDR4-2666 112W $339 i5-7640X 4.0 4.2 NA 4/4 6MB $242

Folks with a hunger for more cores will have to wait, however. Intel says the 12-core, 24-thread i9-7920X is expected to begin shipping in August, while the i9-7940X, i9-7960X, and i9-7980XE aren't expected to be available until October. Stay tuned as we learn more from the PC Gaming Show at E3.