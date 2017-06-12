Area-51 Threadripper Edition abducts every one of AMD's many-core CPUs

AMD is setting the high-end processor market abuzz this year with its Threadripper CPUs, and Alienware is getting in on the game by sewing up the exclusive OEM launch partner spot for those many-core chips. Among prebuilt PCs, the upcoming Area-51 Threadripper Edition will be the only way to get up to 16 Zen cores and 32 threads in a system from a major manufacturer until the end of the year, according to PCWorld. DIYers will still be able to build a Threadripper system from scratch, though. Alienware says the Threadripper Edition will come factory-overclocked across all of its cores, but that's about all the company is revealing about the system at this time.

For those whose tastes run toward Romulan ale instead of Klingon bloodwine, Alienware will also offer an Area-51 system powered by Intel's many-core Core X chips. The Threadripper Edition will go up for order July 27, while the Core X-powered Area-51 will blast off on August 22. Pricing information remains to be annouced, but given Alienware's pedigree, you can bet the prices will be out of this world.