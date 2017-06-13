Computex 2017: Saberay and Equilence join Enermax's case stable

Enermax's booth at Computex had no shortage of hardware on display, but we've talked about the majority of it before. Power supplies that the company launched at CES as well as the NeoChanger pump-reservoir combo were both proudly presented. However, Enermax was also exhibiting its newest computer cases: the Saberay tool-less chassis and Equilence silent tower.

Enermax says the the Saberay case is "completely" tool-less. That characteristic, plus the case's prodigious size for an ATX chassis, should make shuffling hardware around inside of it an easy task. The side panel is made of tempered glass, and it simply snaps into and out of place. The pair of LED strips in the front of the case can be hooked up to motherboard RGB LED control headers from Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte.

Builders can cram as many as nine fans in the Saberay's steel confines: three in the front, three in the top, one in the back, and two on a special side-mounting frame. Alternatively, the case can accept a pair of 360-mm radiators and a 240-mm radiator. It can additionally accomodate two 3.5" drives, four 2.5" drives, and an optical drive.

By comparison to the model above, the Equilence ATX case is downright sedate. That's probably entirely by design, as the Enermax Equilence is intended for those who hate fan noise but still want to show off their sweet hardware. Like the Saberay, the left side panel is a snap-in sheet of tempered glass. However, all of the Equilence's air intakes have sound-dampening foam applied, and the only LED lights to be found here belong under the glowing red Enermax logo.

Aside from the focus on silence, the Equilence is pretty similar to the Saberay. This model can also mount up to nine fans or three radiators, and aside from the missing 5.25" bay, it can accomodate the same storage configuration as its companion. Folks who need more airflow than the Equilence normally provides can open up the top vent by removing a magnetic plate that has a slice of sound-dampening foam.

If you need the convenience of the Saberay or the silence of the Equilence, you can pick them up later this year. The Equilence will run you $100 and will arrive next month, while the Saberay will set you back $120 but won't be ready until October.