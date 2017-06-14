Computex 2017: Aerocool paints its gear with an RGB LED brush

Aerocool had a variety of cases and peripherals to show off at Computex this year. We've already covered the company's new Project 7 lineup, so we'll focus on the other products on display.

The Quartz Pro is a beefy full-tower case with room for E-ATX motherboards and a left panel made entirely of tempered glass. The acrylic front panel swings open to reveal three included 120-mm RGB LED intake fans and an RGB LED-illuminated Aerocool logo on one of the 5.25" bays.

The Quartz acrylic is a more modest mid-tower. Its acrylic front panel isn't on a hinge, but the same three color-shifting LED fans lurk behind it.

The LS5400 is another ATX tower. This model's targeted at those seeking a subtler take on RGB LED lighting, which is provided by a thin illuminated strip at the bottom. Our thirst for cases slaked, we then took a glance at some of Aerocool's new peripherals. These products will all launch under the company's ThunderX3 sub-brand.

The ThunderX3 RM5 is a fairly uncomplicated right-handed, six-button mouse with Omron switches and a 5000-DPI sensor. The glowing scroll wheel and logo are, of course, customizable with your favorite combination of R, G, and B.

The AM7 is a more flexible, ambidextrous rodent with eight buttons and a 1,2000-DPI sensor. It also ups the RGB LED ante with illumination at the rear and around the sides.

The AK7 mechanical gaming keyboard offers per-key RGB LED lighting and Cherry MX red switches.

Finally, the ThunderX3 AH7 headset boasts a solid steel frame and should be well-suited to gaming, streaming, or both. Its RGB LED lighting comes in the form of thin rings on the outside of each ear. Aerocool will soon be shipping its "HEX" software, which will give users a single interface with which to twiddle all their ThunderX3 RGB LEDs. That's it for Aerocool's booth, folks.