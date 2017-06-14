Razer blows up the display in the Razer Blade Stealth

Razer's Blade Stealth laptops cram a heaping helping of high-end parts into a slim-and-trim package, but the screen and its associated bezels have lagged somewhat behind ultrabooks like Dell's XPS 13 models that have punched the display out to the very edges of the lid. Razer has made tangible progress on this front with the 13.3" screen in its updated Blade Stealth.

The updated panel is a touch-screen with a resolution of 3200x1800 and wide 170° viewing angles. Machines with the new screen have the same 12.6" x 8.1" x 0.5" (32 cm x 21 cm x 1.3 cm) dimensions as the old model, but the weight increased marginally from 2.84 lbs to 2.93 lbs (1.29 kg to 1.33 kg). The webcam got downgraded from a 2 MP unit to a 720p snapper, though. The "old" 12.5" screens are still available in non-touch 2560x1440 and touch-enabled 3840x2160 resolutions.

The new Blade Stealth is otherwise a lot like the previous model. The updated version packs an Intel Kaby Lake Core i7-7500U CPU, 16 GB of non-upgradeable dual-channel LPDDR3 memory, and solid-state storage options in capacities from 256 GB to 1 TB. The only graphics chip option is the Intel HD Graphics 620 IGP, though the Blade Stealth is compatible with the company's Core external graphics card enclosure. Networking comes courtesy of a Killer 802.11ac-and-Bluetooth controller. For input and output, the Razer Stealth provides a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.0 jacks, a four-pole audio minijack, and an HDMI port.

Buyers of the Blade Stealth with the 13.3" screen get two color choices. Machines with the black finish get an RGB LED-illuminated keyboard and a Razer-green bundle of snakes logo on the lid. Gunmetal grey models get a blacked-out logo and a white-backlit keyboard. The larger-screen versions start at $1400. The external graphics box adds another $400 when purchased with the notebook. Razer says the updated Blade Stealth will start shipping in July.