Dell U3818DW is a 38" UltraSharp ultrawide workhorse

Dell is a well-regarded name among computer types in general, but the company's display division might be its most lauded. There's a new UltraSharp ultra-wide monitor on the horizon, and it looks mighty fine. Say hello to the Dell U3818DW.

The U3818DW is a 37.5" curved ultra-wide monitor with a resolution of 3840x1600. The display is part of Dell's InfinityEdge series that the company labels "borderless" thanks to the narrow bezels on three sides. Dell says the display can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space, and guarantees a factory calibration with an average delta-E of 3.0 or less. Interestingly, the company also specs the FreeSync-capable U3818DW for a 1-ms response time. There's no word on the refresh rate, so we figure it's likely 60 Hz.

While the image quality from the U3818DW is likely fantastic, this monitor's real purpose appears to be productivity. It has a built-in-KVM switch so that you can use the same keyboard and mouse on multiple PCs hooked into the display. The display also has the ability to send up to 100 W over a USB Type-C cable to charge a laptop or phone. If your device doesn't output video via a USB Type-C port, you can also use a DisplayPort output or one of two HDMI ports.

Dell tells us that the UltraSharp U3818DW will be available June 23 on its website for $1500.