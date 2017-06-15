Nature Photography Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 12:30 PM on June 15, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Corsair TX-M Series 750W power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B CPU cooler review @ Tom's Hardware
- A look back at the GeForce GTX 780 in 2017 @ TechSpot
- Acer Predator XB252Q 240Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
- Lenovo ThinkPad T470s review: a slim and nimble workhorse @ HotHardware
- Review: Asus ROG Strix GL753VD @ Hexus
- Seasonic PRIME 850W Platinum power supply review @ HardOCP
- Crucial MX300 2TB SSD review @ Guru3D
- The Surface Laptop is the pinnacle of design @ Engadget
- Corsair Premium PSU Cable Kit review @ bit-tech
- GeForce GTX 1070 Ethereum mining—small tweaks for great hashrate and low power @ Legit Reviews
Games and VR
- LEGO Worlds blasting off to vintage Space in first DLC @ Rock Paper Shotgun (Spaceship, Spaceship, SPACESHIP!)
- Sony says they aren't doing cross-network play because please think of the children @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Harvard team constructs insect-inspired robots from drinking straws @ New Atlas
- Paper circuit does binary math with compressed air @ Hack A Day (this blew me away)
- Defibrillator drones are four times faster than ambulances @ New Atlas
Tech news and culture
- A spy satellite buzzed the space station this month, and no one knows why @ Ars Technica
- Nvidia's autonomous drone keeps on track without GPS @ New Atlas
- They didn't invent the chicken sandwich, they're just sending one to space @ Ars Technica
- The next iPhone will have wireless charging, says Apple supplier @ Slashdot
- SkEye: billion pixel camera in the sky covers 80 square km @ New Atlas (I'm always conflicted about stuff like this, super-cool tech, but a little scary too)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- LEPA NEOllusion RGB CPU cooler review @ Think Computers
- Cheese tea coming to Milwaukee at new downtown ramen shop @ jsonline.com (remember, you read about cheese tea here first)