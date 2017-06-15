Nature Photography Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:30 PM on June 15, 2017

Nature Photography Day - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair TX-M Series 750W power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B CPU cooler review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. A look back at the GeForce GTX 780 in 2017 @ TechSpot
  4. Acer Predator XB252Q 240Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad T470s review: a slim and nimble workhorse @ HotHardware
  6. Review: Asus ROG Strix GL753VD @ Hexus
  7. Seasonic PRIME 850W Platinum power supply review @ HardOCP
  8. Crucial MX300 2TB SSD review @ Guru3D
  9. The Surface Laptop is the pinnacle of design @        Engadget
  10. Corsair Premium PSU Cable Kit review @ bit-tech
  11. GeForce GTX 1070 Ethereum mining—small tweaks for great hashrate and low power @ Legit Reviews

Games and VR

  1. LEGO Worlds blasting off to vintage Space in first DLC @ Rock Paper Shotgun (Spaceship, Spaceship, SPACESHIP!)
  2. Sony says they aren't doing cross-network play because please think of the children @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Harvard team constructs insect-inspired robots from drinking straws @ New Atlas
  2. Paper circuit does binary math with compressed air @ Hack A Day (this blew me away)
  3. Defibrillator drones are four times faster than ambulances @ New Atlas

Tech news and culture

  1. A spy satellite buzzed the space station this month, and no one knows why @ Ars Technica
  2. Nvidia's autonomous drone keeps on track without GPS @ New Atlas
  3. They didn't invent the chicken sandwich, they're just sending one to space @ Ars Technica
  4. The next iPhone will have wireless charging, says Apple supplier @ Slashdot
  5. SkEye: billion pixel camera in the sky covers 80 square km @ New Atlas (I'm always conflicted about stuff like this, super-cool tech, but a little scary too)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. LEPA NEOllusion RGB CPU cooler review @ Think Computers
  2. Cheese tea coming to Milwaukee at new downtown ramen shop @ jsonline.com (remember, you read about cheese tea here first)
