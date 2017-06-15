Computex 2017: Streacom brings peace, quiet, and aluminum

One of the more unique set of products we saw this year at Computex came from Streacom. If you're not familiar with the brand, it's likely because it's one of the smaller and newer manufacturers around. The company tends to march to the beat of its own drum—"we don't do RGB," one of the representatives proudly relayed to us soon after we arrived at the Streacom room in Taipei 101. Streacom's signature products are high-end cases with an emphasis on quality materials, passive cooling, and silent operation.

Despite that mission statement, the first product on display bucked the trend. The DA4 concept is a Mini-ITX chassis based on Streacom's existing DB4. Whereas the DB4 depends on specialized heatpipes to funnel heat away from the CPU into the convective aluminum body, the DA4 allows builders to drop in ordinary small-form-factor CPU coolers. Since the DA4's chassis doesn't have to be specially-engineered for passive cooling, Streacom saved enough space to support standard SFX PSUs instead of the proprietary Nano Series PSUs that the DB4 demands.

The company wasn't ready to give us a peek under the DA4's hood yet, but eagerly pointed out the many ventilation cutouts on the exterior of the case. The holes make for a stark contrast against the gapless, grooved surface of the original DB4. Streacom wasn't keen on committing to a price, but we'd expect the DA4 to fall above $200.

The DB6 prototype, on the other hand, is more of an evolutionary upgrade to the DB4 than an alternative like the DA4. The DB6 seeks to provide builders a means to assemble a completely passively-cooled microATX machine without sacrificing performance. The case's "loop heatpipe system" snakes around either side panel: one side is dedicated to cooling a 120W TDP CPU, the other to a 120W GPU. While TDP figures are far from being a standard measurement, the cooling system should offer plenty of headroom for any mainstream Kaby Lake or Ryzen CPU, but probably not enough for either of Nvidia's or AMD's highest-end GPUs. Nonetheless, something like a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570 should survive in there without too much trouble.

The sheer amount of aluminum required to form the thick, rippled surface of the chassis means that the DB6 rings in at 31 lbs (14 kg) without any hardware inside. The glass top, front, and bottom panels are interchangeable, meaning you can choose which side gets the power button and single USB-C port. Streacom hinted that this silent-but-deadly beast will likely cost about 400 of your hard-earned dollars.

Finally, Streacom gave us a look at a tiny version of its BC1 bench table. The aptly-named BC1 Mini looks to be similar to the previous model, but shrunken down for Mini-ITX motherboards. Much like its bigger brother, the BC1 Mini is made of machined aluminum and far lighter than you might expect.

The minute open bench is targeted at overclockers and reviewers who aren't overly concerned with hiding away their machines' most important bits. Streacom indicated that the BC1 mini will launch at a price slightly less than the $140 that the full-fledged BC1 typically commands.

Streacom couldn't give us estimates of when the above products might launch, but as always, we'll let you know when we know. Stay tuned.