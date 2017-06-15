Computex 2017: Tesoro shows a trio of typing tools

What do you think about Tesoro, gerbils? I must confess that I haven't had a chance to lay fingers on one of the company's products yet. Tesoro sells a range of PC peripherals and accessories mostly centered around cost-effective gamer gear. We caught up with Tesoro at Computex and got some pictures of three upcoming keyboards from the company.

Starting things off we have the Gram SE Spectrum. This is a a high-end RGB LED-backlit keyboard using Tesoro's own optical keyswitches. This isn't the company's first keyboard with optical keyswitches, but the Gram SE is a slightly slimmer design compared to the previous Excalibur SE. Thanks to the optical keyswitches and the overall design of the keyboard, Tesoro says it should be significantly spill-resistant.

I have a good buddy (hey Andy!) who uses his left-hand on the numeric keypad so he can use the arrow keys with his right. He's been loathe to upgrade from his existing mechanical keyboard despite its garish styling because it can affix its numpad to its left side. Well, he and other Excel fanatics can rejoice because Tesoro's Tizona tenkeyless keyboard is coming in an RGB form. The new keyboard, predictably called the Tizona Spectrum, supports a sold-separately numeric keypad module that can be attached on either side. It uses Kailh RGB switches and includes three macro keys positioned for thumb usage.

Tesoro also let us put our hands on an unnamed prototype keyboard. As you can surely see from the picture, this is an "ultra-slim" low profile keyboard. Despite the short throw, Tesoro says this still uses a form of mechanical keyswitch. Indeed, our man Tony said that the keys had a sharp, clicky key feeling. We don't know much about this keyboard's capabilities beyond that it supports RGB LED key backlighting and media controls, but it will probably have full per-key programmability like its two cousins above.

Tesoro also says it plans to market the Gram SE Spectrum with both linear and clicky switches; either one should go for $120 next month. The Tizona Spectrum will also come in multiple varieties based on keyswitch, but any of them should also run $120 next month. Tesoro says the prototype will go for around $70 when it launches in Q4 this year.