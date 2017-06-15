Thermaltake Versa N27 gets red eyes across its center

Thermaltake's just launched an update to its Versa N27 chassis. Whether you choose the black or white version of the case, you now get a trio of red-LED 120-mm fans. Two of those come pre-installed in the front of the case, while the third is set as an exhaust. The grilled intake on the front and the translucent panel of smoky acrylic on the side allow "fashion-conscious gamers" to bask in the crimson glow of their LED fans.

In case (heh) you haven't seen it before, the Versa N27 is a mid-tower ATX chassis with seven expansion slots. The case can accept graphics cards up to 11.8" (30 cm) in length and CPU coolers up to 6.3" (16 cm) in height. The Versa N27 is fabricated from steel with a plastic fascia, while the side panel is fashioned from a single sheet of acrylic. That side panel attaches via four thumbscrews, in the same fashion as most tempered glass panels we've seen.

In addition to the included 120-mm fans, builders can mount a pair of 120-mm spinners or a 240-mm radiator in the top of the Versa N27. This case doesn't support 140-mm fans anywhere, though. You get room for three 3.5" or 2.5" drives on trays, another drive of either size above the drive cage, and a single spot for a 2.5" SSD behind the motherboard. Curiously, this case actually has two 5.25" drive bays, but they aren't externally accessible. Thermaltake suggests that these spaces could be used for a water-cooling reservoir.

Thermaltake has the Versa N27 LED Fan Edition marked down for a suggested price of $70. Both the black and white versions are selling at Newegg for that price.