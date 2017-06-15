AMD's Radeon Vega cards may be the most anticipated product family of the year, and now we may have an idea of how much the first cards in that series will sell for. Retailers SabrePC in the USA and Scan in the UK have product pages up for the Frontier Edition, as spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at VideoCardz. Assuming those product pages are accurate, the air-cooled Frontier Edition will run $1199, while the liquid-cooled version of the card will run a whopping $1799. Across the pond, the air-cooled card will go for £1139.99, while the liquid-cooled FE will go for £1656.49.
The product pages otherwise don't reveal anything we haven't already learned about Vega up to this point, so all that's really left to do is to count down the days before the Frontier Edition's June 27 launch date. Stay tuned for more info as we hear it.
|Rumor: Retailers reveal Radeon Vega FE pricing
56
|I've had the LG 3440x1440 34" ultrawide since the first one came out (probably 3 years now?). Just my opinion, but I think at 34" you have to go 3440x...
|+23