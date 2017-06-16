Deals of the week: peripherals, accessories, and more

Greetings, gerbils! I'll be heading to a dentist appointment shortly, but somehow I'm in a good mood. That's probably because it's Friday and I get to ooh and aah at fancy hardware with low price tags. Needless to say, I fully expect that mood to change after my appointment. Here are the cheap deals we came across today.

We're going to kick things off today with peripherals for a change. The Logitech G213 Prodigy keyboard is a sleek-looking, spill-resistant keyboard with RGB LED lighting, an integrated palm rest, and media keys. Meanwhile, the Logitech G403 mouse offers rubberized sides, adjustable weight, RGB LED lighting, and a sensor capable of handling up to 12,000 DPI. Now, each of these items is normally a $69.99 job on its own, but Newegg is running a sale offering both those items for that exact amount as long as you use promo code EMCSRGBF3. That's a pretty insane deal if we ever saw one.



Next up are two Seagate external hard drives. The Seagate Backup Plus 4 TB is your bog-standard USB 3.0 external drive, and that's fine. It'll only run you up $99.99 at Newegg with the code EMCRGBF39, or around $25 a terabyte. If you need something larger and fancier, the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8 TB offers a two-port USB hub and higher capacity. This model is even comparatively cheaper, at $179.99 at Newegg—or $22.5 per terabyte. You'll need promo code EMCRGBF54 for that price.



There's nothing quite like a proper steering wheel for playing racing games, but the good ones tend to be dear. Not today, though. The Thrustmaster T150 RS set with a wheel and pedals is currently going for $159.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCRGBF59. Gentlemen, start your engines.



The last item in today's peripheral and accessories collection is the TP-Link TL-PA8010P powerline Ethernet kit with pass-through. I've used TP-Link powerline gear for a long while now and have nothing to say about it than "it works." You can grab the PA8010P set for only $54.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCRGBF44.



Moving on to internal components, how about a Corsair RM850x PSU ? This is a top-end power supply with modular cabling, a dead-quiet fan that barely ever turns on, and a Gold efficiency rating. One of these serves near-constant duty at the TR labs for benchmarking purposes, and it fills its role with nary a peep of noise. Grab one of these from Newegg for $119.99.



Memory with RGB LEDs is all the rage now, and good deals on rainbow kits are popping up more frequently. The Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB set with four 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s and with 15-17-17-35 timings is selling at Newegg for only $279.99 if you use promo code EMCRGBF34. That's quite the substantial drop from the regular price.



You're going to need something to slot that fancy RAM into. Here's the Gigabyte GA-Z270XP-SLI . As its name implies, this mobo is based on the Z270 chipset and packs SLI and Crossfire support. There's Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, an Intel Ethernet adapter, support for a Thunderbolt 3 add-in card, an ALC1220 audio codec, hybrid fan headers. I like to call these boards "just right": everything you need, and nothing you don't. Grab one of these for only $114.99 at Newegg.



Finally, the box to put all that gear into. The NXZT H440 case needs little introduction. It's a widely-acclaimed ATX enclosure that comes with three 120-mm fans along with a 140-mm spinner, has support for up to 11 3.5" drives, integrated LED lighting, and a handy PWM fan hub. It helps that the variant on sale we have today comes in a striking, sexy all-black finish. Grab one of these for $109.99 at Newegg. That low price can go stupid-low if you take advantage of the $30 rebate card on offer.

