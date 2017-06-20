National Hike with a Geek Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 4:38 PM on June 20, 2017

X marks the spot

  1. The Intel Core i9-7900X 10-core Skylake-X processor review @ PC Perspective
  2. The Intel Skylake-X review: Core i9 7900X, i7 7820X and i7 7800X tested @ AnandTech
  3. Intel Core i9-7900X review: meet Skylake-X @ Tom's Hardware
  4. Intel Core i9-7900X and Core i7-7740X CPU review @ HotHardware
  5. The Intel Kaby Lake-X i7-7740X review @ Hardware Canucks
  6. Intel Core i9 7900X processor review @ Guru3D
  7. MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ Guru3D

PC hardware and computing

  1. FSP Windale 6 CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
  2. Antec A40 Pro & C400 air cooler review @ KitGuru
  3. Silent Ethereum mining on EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 at 22 MH/s @ Legit Reviews
  4. Cougar Immersa headset review @ TechPowerUp
  5. ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Wireless-AC5300 tri-band gaming router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder

Games and VR

  1. Atari is making a new video game console @ New Atlas
  2. Pokémon GO's biggest update yet brings gym badges, new items and raid battles @ Nintendo Life
  3. Have You Played… The Operative: No One Lives Forever @ Rock Paper Shotgun (no possible video game announcement could make me more excited than NOLF 3 - except possibly for a remaster of the first NOLF. Sadly, the world will probably never see Cate Archer again)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Internet of hungry hungry things @ Hack A Day
  2. James Webb Space Telescope's first science targets announced @ New Atlas
  3. The pitfalls and potential of inexpensive 3D scanning solutions @ Ars Technica
  4. Chinese satellite shatters quantum teleportation distance record @ New Atlas
  5. Cats are an extreme outlier among domestic animals @ Ars Technica
  6.  A mechanical laser show with 3D-printed cams and gears @ Hack A Day (clever hack, to-the-point video)

Tech news and culture

  1. Developers who use spaces make more money than those who use tabs @ stackoverflow
  2. Is Coinbase closing accounts for paying ransoms with Bitcoins? @ Slashdot
  3. You can watch Neill Blomkamp's new work for free, but it's in Steam early access @ Quarter To Three (watch this if you liked District 9)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 3600 MHz C16 DDR4 @ TechPowerUp
  2. How cheese saved an Oregon town @ nbcnews.com
  3. How the trendiest grilled cheese venture got burnt @ Wired
  4. McDonald's is grilling up mac 'n' cheese sandwiches abroad @ refinery29.com (I'm pretty cheesed off not to have these stateside)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options