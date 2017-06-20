National Hike with a Geek Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 4:38 PM on June 20, 2017
X marks the spot
- The Intel Core i9-7900X 10-core Skylake-X processor review @ PC Perspective
- The Intel Skylake-X review: Core i9 7900X, i7 7820X and i7 7800X tested @ AnandTech
- Intel Core i9-7900X review: meet Skylake-X @ Tom's Hardware
- Intel Core i9-7900X and Core i7-7740X CPU review @ HotHardware
- The Intel Kaby Lake-X i7-7740X review @ Hardware Canucks
- Intel Core i9 7900X processor review @ Guru3D
- MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC review @ Guru3D
PC hardware and computing
- FSP Windale 6 CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
- Antec A40 Pro & C400 air cooler review @ KitGuru
- Silent Ethereum mining on EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 at 22 MH/s @ Legit Reviews
- Cougar Immersa headset review @ TechPowerUp
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Wireless-AC5300 tri-band gaming router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
Games and VR
- Atari is making a new video game console @ New Atlas
- Pokémon GO's biggest update yet brings gym badges, new items and raid battles @ Nintendo Life
- Have You Played… The Operative: No One Lives Forever @ Rock Paper Shotgun (no possible video game announcement could make me more excited than NOLF 3 - except possibly for a remaster of the first NOLF. Sadly, the world will probably never see Cate Archer again)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Internet of hungry hungry things @ Hack A Day
- James Webb Space Telescope's first science targets announced @ New Atlas
- The pitfalls and potential of inexpensive 3D scanning solutions @ Ars Technica
- Chinese satellite shatters quantum teleportation distance record @ New Atlas
- Cats are an extreme outlier among domestic animals @ Ars Technica
- A mechanical laser show with 3D-printed cams and gears @ Hack A Day (clever hack, to-the-point video)
Tech news and culture
- Developers who use spaces make more money than those who use tabs @ stackoverflow
- Is Coinbase closing accounts for paying ransoms with Bitcoins? @ Slashdot
- You can watch Neill Blomkamp's new work for free, but it's in Steam early access @ Quarter To Three (watch this if you liked District 9)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 3600 MHz C16 DDR4 @ TechPowerUp
- How cheese saved an Oregon town @ nbcnews.com
- How the trendiest grilled cheese venture got burnt @ Wired
- McDonald's is grilling up mac 'n' cheese sandwiches abroad @ refinery29.com (I'm pretty cheesed off not to have these stateside)