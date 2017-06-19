Velocity Micro offers up turn-key Core X systems

Intel's imminent Core-X CPUs and X299 chipset look ready to be bring a whole new level of performance for gaming and workstation tasks. Gerbils in the market for these high-octane processors will probably make their own systems from component parts, but not everyone is up for the hassle of selecing all the bits and pieces for a build—particularly if the system will be used for their livelihood. Velocity Micro has announced the availability of its ProMagix HD80, Raptor Z95 GX4, and Raptor Signature Edition PCs for those looking for Core-X performance with the convenience of a turn-key machine.

The ProMagix HD80 sports a four-thread Intel Core i5-7640X processor nestled in an Asus TUF X299 Mark 2 X299 motherboard. The CPU is flanked by 16 GB of Crucial Ballistix DDR4 memory running at 2400 MT/s. Graphics come courtesy of an Nvidia Quadro K620, a card that's based on the same GM107 silicon found in the GeForce GTX 750, albeit with 25% fewer stream processors. A 275 GB Crucial MX300 SATA SSD is responsible for storage and an EVGA Bronze-rated 750 W PSU activates all the blue LEDs in the aluminum enclosure.

Those looking for more than X299 bragging rights can step up to the Raptor Z95 GX4. Buyers get the same motherboard and storage setup along with a six-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-7800X processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. The Raptor Z95 has same four-stick Crucial DDR4 kit as the ProMagix HD80, though the memory runs in quad-channel mode thanks to memory controller inside the Skylake-X CPU .

Gamers looking for more performance will desire the Raptor Signature Edition and its eight-core, 16-thread Core i7-7820X processor, 32 GB of quad-channel Crucial DDR4-2400 memory, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. A closed-loop liquid cooler with a 240-mm radiator keeps the CPU cool and a 1000-W EVGA power supply keeps everything spinning. Bits and bytes are captured by a 512 GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSD.

The ProMagix HD80 starts at $1800, the Raptor Z95 GX4 begins at $1900, and the Raptor Signature Edition costs a heady $3800. All systems can be fully customized as needed. Velocity Micro builds and tests all three systems by hand, to order, and backs them with a one-year warranty. The company also throws in a branded T-shirt with all purchases. Pre-orders start now, and the company says systems will start shipping one week from today.