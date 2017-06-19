X299 boards show up for preorder at Newegg

We were very excited when we heard that the Skylake-X-derived Core X-series CPUs would be significantly cheaper on a per-core basis than the Broadwell-E series that preceded it. The pricing on some of the chips toward the bottom of the series is downright reasonable—particularly the 6C/12T Core i7-7800X at $389. We were hopeful that the price pulldown would extend to the X299 platform itself, but we weren't sure what pricing on LGA 2066 motherboards would be like, at least until now. Newegg has 16 motherboards up for pre-order. Spoiler: they're a little pricey.

The most budget-friendly board on offer is ASRock's X299 Killer SLI/ac at $220 after a $10 MIR. That's not a bad price for an HEDT-platform motherboard, but it's fully double what entry-level Z270 motherboards cost right now. Meanwhile, the Aorus X299 Gaming 9 board tops the list at a dizzying $500. That's not to say that it doesn't try and justify its price, though. The Asus Prime X299-Deluxe that Jeff used to test the Core i9-7900X is certainly a fine motherboard, and it's just ten dollars cheaper than the Aorus.

It doesn't look like Gigabyte put up any boards for pre-order bearing its own brand, but Newegg has three Aorus boards on sale. ASRock and MSI both showed up with four boards, while Asus has five models ready for your perusal, although pre-orders for the ROG Strix X299-E Gaming and MSI X299 Gaming M7 ACK are both sold out already. Keep in mind that all of the boards on offer are decidedly mid-range or high-end models, so it's quite likely we'll see some sub-$200 X299 boards before long.