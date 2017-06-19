MSI makes its X299 motherboards appealing with a free Corsair H75

The two first words in "high end desktop platform" mean that buyers need to bring wallets stuffed with greenbacks in order to buy a ticket to the Intel Core-X and X299 party. The least expensive boards currently start at over $225 and the first go-round even includes an Aorus board with a $500 asking price. We haven't even seen the prices on the really over-the-top boards with integrated waterblocks and other fancy features. MSI is offering a little relief to both builders' wallets and Core-X CPU temperatures with its latest promotion, offering a free Corsair Hydro Series H75 AIO liquid cooler with the purchase of select MSI X299 motherboards at Newegg.

The Corsair H75 is a closed-loop liquid cooler with a 120-mm radiator that normally changes hands for about $75. All four of MSI's round-one X299 boards appear to be eligible, from the X299 SLI Plus at $259, to the range-topping X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC that goes for $359. None of the LGA 2066 CPUs that fit into these motherboards come with a CPU cooler in the box, so the AIO liquid cooler will definitely come in handy.

The promotion starts immediately and ends on June 30. The first batch of Intel's LGA 2066 CPUs are expected to hit shelves on June 26. The Corsair Hydro Series H75 cooler has a five-year warranty and the MSI motherboards in the promotion all come with three-year coverage. You can find the full details on the promotion and purchase links right here.