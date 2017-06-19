Crytek's Hunt: Showdown is tense, dark, and gorgeous

Not that long ago, Crytek was in the news for unfortunate reasons. Things are probably looking up at the German developer's offices, though. At E3, Crytek showed off a development gameplay video of its latest game, Hunt: Showdown. The company just shed some light on its dark, grimy new title. Check out the gameplay video below.

Hunt: Showdown is a monster-hunting FPS with a permanent death mechanic and a mix of both PvP and PvE gameplay. The setting can be roughly described as "wild west horror," with some shades of Southern gothic style thrown in. The maps are multiple miles across and apparently mostly in semi-forested areas. Crytek is known for the graphical quality of its game engines, and Hunt: Showdown showcases the dev team's skills with great aplomb, particulary when it comes to handling lighting.

In the video, Crytek's folks say that the gameplay follows a "high risk, high reward" pattern with an emphasis on tension-building and stealth. Enemies are powerful and require preparation (or at least some care) to take out. Weapons look like they're fairly inaccurate and don't do a lot of damage, either. Players are expected to complete objectives in teams, but it's also possible to hang back and let others do the dirty work.

In an interesting twist, there isn't a single objective for the players—rather, there are multiple spots in the map with secondary objectives that, once completed, can offer clues to location of the big showdown. These mini-objectives also act as impromptu beacons for other players. If this all sounds interesting to you, you'll have to stay tuned and keep your ear to the ground. The game is apparently in the pre-alpha stage, though it's shaping up nicely.