Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce is ready for the summer

The Aorus GTX 1080 Ti Xtreme Edition is a great piece of hardware, there's no doubt about it. If you're running an open-loop liquid-cooled rig, though, getting that card integrated into your system will take a bit of work. Gigabyte wants to make sure it has a GTX 1080 Ti for every type of system, and liquid-cooling aficionados might want to turn their heads towards the just-released and long-named Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Waterforce WB Xtreme Edition 11G.

This factory-overclocked card comes with a default boost clock of 1721 MHz, which can be pushed to 1746 MHz in the card's OC mode. Either figure is a substantial jump from the Nvidia-reference boost speed of 1582 MHz. The memory clock can likewise hit 11448 MT/s in the fastest mode. Seeing as we're talking about an Aorus card, the WB Xtreme Edition also has customizable RGB LED lighting and a metal backplate with an illuminated logo. Both the front and back plates have copper contact areas. The waterblock covers the card's RAM and power delivery circuitry, too.

On the back of the card, you'll find three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, two HDMI 2.0b outputs, and a DVI port. There's an additional front-facing HDMI port that should come in handy for connecting a VR headset.

Gigabyte hasn't set a release date or price for this card just yet. Given that the air-cooled edition currently goes for $750, we're expecting the liquid-cooled edition to go for a bit more still. That steep price does include a four-year warranty coverage.