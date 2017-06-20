Cooler Master Devastator 3 set offers color coordination on the cheap

Budget-friendly peripherals don't have be devoid of all personality. Cooler Master just announced the next generation of its Devastator keyboard and mouse combo. In addition to new backlighting color options, the Devastator 3 RGB Combo offers a few compelling updates while maintaining an affordable price tag.

The Devastator 3 keyboard uses the "mem-chanical" switches that debuted in the preceding Devastator 2 set. These switches are of the ubiquitous membrane design—those who want full mechanical switches will have to look a little higher up Cooler Master's product stack. The company did design the keys to offer more tactile feedback than users typically get with membrane keyboards, though, and grip-coated the keycaps for extra comfort.

Dedicated media keys and a plastic wrist rest fill out the keyboard's profile. Cooler Master expanded the number of color options available for the backlighting, and included a pulsating light mode. Users can now pick between red, green, blue, yellow, light blue, purple, and white backlighting, and toggle between the different options with a function key.

Cooler Master did a little work under the hood of the Devastator mouse. The company maintained the low profile design and large mouse wheel of the previous-generation rodent, but installed Omron switches, an Avago optical sensor, and rubber sides. Users will now be able to adjust the DPI up to 2400. Those who like their RGB LED peripherals to color-coordinate will appreciate that the mouse has the same backlight options as the keyboard.

The Devastator 3 RGB Combo is available for pre-order now, and Cooler Master expects shipments to start on Jun 28. The mouse and keyboard together cost only $40.