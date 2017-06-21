Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box is a pre-packaged powerhouse

External GPU docks haven't really hit the mainstream yet. There are a variety of reasons for this, but among them could be the hassle, size, or price of the add-on enclosures. We saw Gigabyte's Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box a few weeks ago during Computex, and it looks like it tries to address all three of those complaints at once. Not only does the enclosure come pre-packed with an ITX-sized GeForce GTX 1070, it's also among the smallest external GPU boxes we've seen.

The box itself measures 8.3" (21 cm) in length, 6.4" (16 cm) in height, and a little under 3.8" (9.6 cm) in width—barely larger than some GTX 1070 cards themselves. Inside the Gaming Box are the aforementioned GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and a 450 W power supply. Thanks to that grossly overspec'd PSU, the Gaming Box can power the graphics card and four USB 3.0 devices, all while supplying up to 100W to the host system over its Thunderbolt 3 connection. One of the USB ports supports quick charging, too. Fortunately, the power supply is 80 Plus Gold certified, so it shouldn't waste too much power even if you're not pushing it all that hard.

The GeForce in the box appears to be one of Gigabyte's regular GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX models. It has a curious assortment of connections for a GTX 1070: one DisplayPort, one HDMI 2.0 output, and two DVI ports. Even though the graphics card itself is bereft of lighting, the enclosure includes RGB LED accents that are of course configurable through Gigabyte's RGB Fusion app. The app isn't required to use the box, though. Along with your purchase, you get a handy carrying bag for when your want to bring the Gaming Box with you.

Gigabyte still hasn't come forward with pricing details for the Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box, but back at Computex the company floated a vague "around $500" figure in front of our eyes. That's a heck of a deal for a box like this with a GeForce GTX 1070 included. Even $550 would have made this an excellent value compared to its competition. The company says the Gaming Box is out now, so we expect to see it on store shelves soon.