FinalWire updates AIDA64 for Core X CPUs and the X299 platform

FinalWire has updated its popular AIDA64 benchmarking and system monitoring tool for use with Intel's latest Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X desktop CPUs and the accompanying X299 motherboard chipset. The AIDA64 5.92 update also includes improved support for AMD's Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs, the NVMe 1.3 protocol, and WDDM 2.2.

The Core-X CPU support includes optimized 64-bit benchmarks and stability tests for the Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2), fused multiple-add (FMA), and AES-NI instructions in the new chips. The new version of AIDA64 also includes multi-threaded OpenCL GPU compute benchmarks, as well as temperature and fan monitoring for GPU aboard Radeon RX 500-series, Nvidia Titan Xp, GT 1030, and MX 150 cards. Also new is support for a handful of Areca RAID controllers.

AIDA64 can now display system monitoring information through the RGB LEDs embedded in Corsair's K55 RGB keyboard and Glaive RGB mouse in addition to existing support for the LCDs in the Logitech G15 and G19 keyboards.

Thirty-day free trials of AIDA64 Extreme and AIDA64 Engineer are available from FinalWire's site. AIDA64 Extreme with a one-year maintenance period costs $40, while AIDA64 Engineer with the same maintence window rings up at $200. The software runs on any version of Windows going all the way back to Windows 95 and Windows NT 4.