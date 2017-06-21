Netgear readies the Nighthawk X6S for take-off

Netgear has added another member to its Nighthawk line of spider-spacecraft-inspired Wi-Fi routers. The Nighthawk X6S (model name R8000P) has tri-band Wi-Fi support with theoretical speeds of up to a combined 4000 Mbps through the air.

The router is built around an unnamed dual-core 64-bit SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz. Netgear doesn't say, but we suspect it's some flavor of the ubiquitous ARM architecture. The company notes that the SoC is backed up by three TCP offload processors, something that may help reduce CPU load during large data transfers. The router has 512 MB of system memory and 128 MB of onboard flash storage. One USB 2.0 port and a USB 3.0 connector allow for sharing media or files from storage devices connected directly to the router.

The six antennas sprouting from the X6S' sides work with in a 3x3 configuration for all three transmission bands and support MU-MIMO for simultaneous streaming to multiple devices. A Smart Connect feature uses the same SSID for all bands and automatically moves devices to the most appropriate one. The single WAN port and four LAN ports are all of the Gigabit Ethernet variety, though the X6S lets users aggregate two LAN ports for connecting to a compatible high-demand device like a home server.

The Nighthawk X6S also has a couple of software tricks up its sleeve. Attached storage devices can be used with Netgear's ReadyCloud feature to create a personal cloud. This can let users enjoy the convenience of cloud-based file storage service but with extra privacy and no extra expenses. The company's Home Genie app allows for managing the router remotely, while Alexa support provides addtional control options when the user is home.

The Netgear Nighthawk X6S Wi-Fi router will go on sale at the end of the month for $300.