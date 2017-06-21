Douse Nvidia's finest with the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti Hydro Copper

If you're going to the trouble of building a custom watercooling loop, you're probably building a pretty high-end system. Right now, if we're talking high-end graphics card, the buck stops at the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (unless you have $1200 to burn on the Titan Xp). To the delight of the most fervent of enthusiasts, EVGA has finally released its Hydro Copper edition of the GTX 1080 Ti, known in full as the EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Hydro Copper Gaming.

This card pairs the GP102 GPU of the GTX 1080 Ti with a full-coverage waterblock that can be had with either white or RGB LED lighting. The RGB LED version is a mite more expensive than its monochromatic twin, but it also includes EVGA's iCX nine-sensor thermal monitoring solution. Both versions of the card are otherwise identical, so you get three DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, and a DVI port out back.

As expected, EVGA specs the Hydro Copper cards for a significant overclock over the reference design: nominal rates of 1556 MHz base and 1670 MHz boost speeds, compared to the Founders Edition's 1480 MHz base and 1582 MHz boost clocks. Those increases might not be as extreme as you'd expect from a card carrying a full-coverage waterblock, but Nvidia's GPU Boost 3.0 feature will likely deliver much higher speeds in practice.

The cards haven't shown up at e-tail yet, but EVGA says the white-LED version should go for $820, while the iCX-enabled RGB LED-equipped version should be just $20 more at $840.