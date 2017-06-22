National HVAC Tech/Onion Ring Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 12:30 PM on June 22, 2017


Who could choose?

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. Asus Prime X299-Deluxe motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Team Group T-Force Cardea M.2 NVME SSD review (240GB) @ TheSSDReview
  4. Logitech G413 Carbon mechanical keyboard review @ TechSpot
  5. Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming 5 motherboard review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Cougar Panzer case review @ TechPowerUp

Games and VR

  1. A remaster with no old code: Crash Bandicoot was rebuilt nearly from scratch @ Ars Technica
  2. Super Mario Bros. level recreated in AR by HoloLens developer @ Upload VR (such potential)
  3. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen's alien champions, lost cities and soldier bonds explained @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. MRIs: why are they so loud? @ Hack A Day
  2. Key US general embraces new space ethos of "go fast, test, and fail" @ Ars Technica
  3. Top UK supermarket laser prints labels on avocados to reduce waste @ Slashdot (I love this idea)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand won't return to Minnesota State Fair @ fox9.com
  2. Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. SilverStone Primera PM01-RGB review @ bit-tech
