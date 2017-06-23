Asus' VivoBook S510 is an ultrabook for the budget crowd

When you're searching for an affordable laptop, one thing becomes clear pretty quickly: there's a strong correlation between price and style. Hunting for a lower price tag usually means settling for a big hunk of plastic. Asus wants to challenge that idea with its new VivoBook S510, a little machine that aims to combine good looks and affordability. Let's see if this machine's inner beauty is a match for its appearance.

The package itself is surprisingly sleek. The brushed-aluminum casing is 0.7" (1.8 cm) thick and weighs in at 3.7 lbs (or 1.7kg). The 1920x1080 15.6" screen has an impressively-small bezel, too. On the sides, you'll find a headphone jack, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, one each of USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectors, and an HDMI output. There's an SD card slot and a fingerprint reader onboard, too. The 42-WHr battery should provide adequate battery life, and Asus says it will charge up to 60% capacity in just under an hour.

Inside, you'll find an Intel Core i5-7200U with a turbo speed up to 3.1 GHz, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1-TB hard drive spinning at 5400 RPM. There's also a version available with a CPU bump to a Core i7-7500U (clocks up to 3.5 GHz), and a 128 GB SSD.

The basic $699 configuration of the VivoBook S510 is available right now on Asus' site, while the appetizing $799 model with the SSD and the Core i7 CPU is up over at Newegg.