Windows Insider Build 16226 gives users a look at GPU utilization

Microsoft's work on the Fall Creators Update continues apace, and new features are rolling out steadily to Windows Insiders. Most notably, Microsoft has added a tool that will likely prove useful around our offices and anywhere else users need a quick look at the usage of their graphics cards. The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16226 will give users detailed GPU information right in Task Manager.

GPUs will now join the list of components visible in the performance tab of the Task Manager. For clarity, the 3D pipeline will be display as a separate component from the video codec engines. In addition to a chart for GPU utilization, the Task Manager will also display information on memory usage and drivers. In the details tab, users will also able to see per-process GPU utilization info. While there are many third-party tools out there that provide this information, it's hard to argue with the convenience of having it visible in the Task Manager.

Other changes coming in this preview build include a raft of new emojis, a few quality-of-life improvements for the Edge browser, and (be still, my heart!) a currency converter built in to the calculator. Additionally, Microsoft is refining its OneDrive Files On-Demand service. In this build, when apps attempt to download a file that's currently sitting in OneDrive, a dialog box will pop up letting ther user know what's being downloaded, and giving them the option to cancel the download or block the app from automatically accessing cloud-stored files.

The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16226 is already in the hands of the folks in the Insiders program. The rest of us will have to wait for the Fall Creators Update to go live later this year.