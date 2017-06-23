Deals of the week: Z270 mobos, spinning storage, and more

Howdy gerbils. Things have been more than a little hot around here, but there's no time to lose. Deals are popping up and disappearing all the time, and we're here to catch'em while they're around. Here's this week's selection.

All the talk right now is about X299 motherboards and Core X CPUs, but the wallets in us mere mortals' pockets can't quite go that far. To that end, here's a trio of Z270-based mobos. The first one is the Asus Prime Z270-P . This board has two M.2 sockets and great build quality. It's currently going for $105.99 at Newegg. If you'd rather have something clad in black and red, check out the MSI Z270 Gaming Plus , a similar offering with a different paintjob and a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot. This one goes for $104.99, and there's a $15 MIR on tap.



. This board has two M.2 sockets and great build quality. It's currently going for $105.99 at Newegg. If you'd rather have something clad in black and red, check out the , a similar offering with a different paintjob and a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot. This one goes for $104.99, and there's a $15 MIR on tap. Should you require something with a little more pizzazz than the offerings above, look no further than the MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon . This board has onboard RGB LED lighting and SLI support. It also comes with two M.2 slots (one with a heatsink), metal-reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, and an enhanced audio section. An Intel Ethernet controller and both Type-A and Type-C USB ports complement the package. Grab one of these for $149.99 at Newegg. There's evan a $20 MIR available.



. This board has onboard RGB LED lighting and SLI support. It also comes with two M.2 slots (one with a heatsink), metal-reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, and an enhanced audio section. An Intel Ethernet controller and both Type-A and Type-C USB ports complement the package. Grab one of these for $149.99 at Newegg. There's evan a $20 MIR available. What's in every deals post in the past few months? Spinning rust, that's what. Newegg has a couple of speedy HGST DeskStar NAS drives at appetizing prices. The 4 TB version is going for $129.99 with promo code EMCRGCC22, or $32.5 a terabyte. Meanwhile, its bigger brother with 8 TB of capacity is selling for $269.99 with code EMCRGCD23. That works out to $33.75 per terabyte.



at appetizing prices. The 4 TB version is going for $129.99 with promo code EMCRGCC22, or $32.5 a terabyte. Meanwhile, its bigger brother with 8 TB of capacity is selling for $269.99 with code EMCRGCD23. That works out to $33.75 per terabyte. It's so hot right now. What any computer can use is a nice be quiet! cooler . Funnily enough, Newegg's running a sale on those right now. Most of be quiet!'s cooler lineup is around 20% off at Newegg Flash. Get'em while they're cool.



. Funnily enough, Newegg's running a sale on those right now. Most of be quiet!'s cooler lineup is around 20% off at Newegg Flash. Get'em while they're cool. Do you want a large, high-DPI display but don't have a lot to spend? Right this way. The Acer CB280HK is a 28" monitor with an 8-bit TN panel (with AFRC) at 4K resolution, and an adjustable stand. While those specs are probably nothing to be all that excited about, the price more than makes up for it: only a mere $279.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCRGCD35.



is a 28" monitor with an 8-bit TN panel (with AFRC) at 4K resolution, and an adjustable stand. While those specs are probably nothing to be all that excited about, the price more than makes up for it: only a mere $279.99 at Newegg with promo code EMCRGCD35. Summer's here, and it's time to accessorize. There's nothing that improves one's quality of life and computing like a good router. Like the Asus RT-AC68P . This unit requires little introduction. Its Wi-Fi signal is strong, the routing functionality can deal with pretty much anything, and the software is easy to use and well-supported. I've worked with these, and I own an RT-AC66U. Can't recommend them enough. Grab the RT-AC68P from Newegg for a stupid-low $119.99 if you use promo code EMCRGCD34. If that's not enough, there's another $20 written on a mail-in rebate.



. This unit requires little introduction. Its Wi-Fi signal is strong, the routing functionality can deal with pretty much anything, and the software is easy to use and well-supported. I've worked with these, and I own an RT-AC66U. Can't recommend them enough. Grab the RT-AC68P from Newegg for a stupid-low $119.99 if you use promo code EMCRGCD34. If that's not enough, there's another $20 written on a mail-in rebate. It's generally understood that the vast majority of 2.1 speaker sets have tinny main cans and an asthmatic bass unit that can't woof, much less sub. Not these right here, though. The well-regarded Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 set comes with two 35W satellite speakers with tweeter horns and a 50W subwoofer to give the sound some meat. Grab the set for $109.99 from Newegg while stocks last.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.