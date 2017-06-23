VR180 video bridges the gap between YouTube and VR

Virtual reality gaming can be great, but the medium has plenty of applications for slightly more passive content like VR video playback. Google's Daydream VR division is trying to reduce the high barrier to entry for VR content creation with the VR180 video format. The company says that the new format is intended to help content creators bridge the difficulty and logistics gaps between making Youtube videos and full 360° VR content. The format will work with Google Cardboard and Daydream headsets, as well as the million-selling PlayStation VR.

VR180 video content will play back in steroscopic 3D and the depth of objects will be retained during playback. Google says that making VR180 content should be straightforward enough that creators will be able to live-stream in the new format. Furthermore, the company promises that existing tools like Adobe Premiere Pro will be able to edit VR180 videos.

The search giant says it's working with Lenovo, LG, and YI Technology on new cameras designed to shoot VR180 video. The company expects the first round of these cameras to start shipping this winter. Google says they'll be as easy to use as point-and-shoot cameras and will carry about the same cost. A small assortment of sample VR180 video clips are posted on YouTube for your perusal.