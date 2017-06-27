National Sunglasses Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on June 27, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Thermalright TRUE Spirit 140 Direct CPU air cooler review @ PC Perspective
- NEC EX341R monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- Intel Core i7-7740X processor review @ Think Computers
- Intel Core i9-7900X, Core i7-7820X and i7-7800X review @ TechSpot
- Rosewill RGH-3300 Pro Gaming headset review @ TechPowerUp
- Asus GR8 II Mini Gaming PC review @ KitGuru
- Cougar GX-S 650W PSU review @ JonnyGuru
- Razer Blade 2017 review @ HotHardware
- Review: MSI X299 SLI Plus @ Hexus
- ASUS X299 Prime Deluxe review @ Guru3D
- Lexar Professional Workflow HR2 4-Bay Thunderbolt 2 / USB 3.0 reader hub review @ AnandTech
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- It's important to remember that forgetting is important @ New Atlas
- Self driving potato hits the road @ Hack A Day
- LG Display's latest screen is huge, transparent, and flexible @ New Atlas
- Amazon Echo Show review: seeing is believing @ Engadget
- The Wonkavator is real! Behold the maglev Multi lift that goes up, down and left to right @ Wired
Tech news and culture
- South Korea signs on to build full-scale Hyperloop @ New Atlas
- Ron Howard steps in to direct Han Solo movie @ Slashdot
- Netflix launches new 'interactive shows' that let viewers dictate the story @ Slashdot
- Amazon envisages drone-delivery towers for urban areas @ New Atlas
- Google will stop reading your emails for Gmail ads @ Slashdot (isn't that what makes it Gmail?)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- End of an era – and a new beginning — for cheese trading at CBOT @ Chicago Sun Times
- Wisconsin State Fair Cheese & Butter Contest winners announced @ wisfarmer.com
- Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240EX RGB review @ Tom's Hardware
- A table from beyond infinity @ Hack A Day (RGB LEDs in story, not headline)
- A Serbian farmer wants to protect the Balkan Donkey by selling its pricey milk @ NPR (cheese in story, not headline)