National Sunglasses Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on June 27, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. Thermalright TRUE Spirit 140 Direct CPU air cooler review @ PC Perspective
  2. NEC EX341R monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Intel Core i7-7740X processor review @ Think Computers
  4. Intel Core i9-7900X, Core i7-7820X and i7-7800X review @ TechSpot
  5. Rosewill RGH-3300 Pro Gaming headset review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Asus GR8 II Mini Gaming PC review @ KitGuru
  7. Cougar GX-S 650W PSU review @ JonnyGuru
  8. Razer Blade 2017 review @ HotHardware
  9. Review: MSI X299 SLI Plus @ Hexus
  10. ASUS X299 Prime Deluxe review @ Guru3D
  11. Lexar Professional Workflow HR2 4-Bay Thunderbolt 2 / USB 3.0 reader hub review @ AnandTech

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. It's important to remember that forgetting is important @ New Atlas
  2. Self driving potato hits the road @ Hack A Day
  3. LG Display's latest screen is huge, transparent, and flexible @ New Atlas
  4. Amazon Echo Show review: seeing is believing @ Engadget
  5. The Wonkavator is real! Behold the maglev Multi lift that goes up, down and left to right @ Wired

Tech news and culture

  1. South Korea signs on to build full-scale Hyperloop @ New Atlas
  2. Ron Howard steps in to direct Han Solo movie @ Slashdot
  3. Netflix launches new 'interactive shows' that let viewers dictate the story @ Slashdot
  4. Amazon envisages drone-delivery towers for urban areas @ New Atlas
  5. Google will stop reading your emails for Gmail ads @ Slashdot (isn't that what makes it Gmail?)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. End of an era – and a new beginning — for cheese trading at CBOT @ Chicago Sun Times
  2. Wisconsin State Fair Cheese & Butter Contest winners announced @ wisfarmer.com
  3. Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240EX RGB review @ Tom's Hardware
  4. A table from beyond infinity @ Hack A Day (RGB LEDs in story, not headline)
  5. A Serbian farmer wants to protect the Balkan Donkey by selling its pricey milk @ NPR (cheese in story, not headline)
View options